A London Restaurant Is Serving A Stuffed Duck Neck & It's 'Too Much' For Some People

WARNING: The pictures may be distressing to some readers.

Western Canada Editor
AlenaKravchenko | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A restaurant in London, England is attracting mixed reviews for its decision to serve a stuffed duck's neck as one of its dishes.

Westerns Laundry describes itself on Instagram as a "seafood restaurant + covered courtyard championing regenerative producers & low intervention cellar."

They describe their meal, pictured below, as stuffed duck neck, turnips and lentils. It costs 18 pounds, or around $30.

The restaurant adds, "We like to honour the lives of the animals we cook with by using all their parts. Too much waste is created in our industry by buying prized cuts and discard the rest of the animal. swipe for the menu."

However, not everyone agreed that it was a delicacy with one commenter writing, "No that is too much."

Dale Osborne, an executive chef in London, did not agree though, commenting, "Yum."

Also on the menu includes baked cuttlefish pasta, pollock and duck breast (the most expensive dish).

The restaurant has been open since 2017 and received a complimentary review from The Guardian's food critic Jay Rayner, who described the food as "excellent" but their natural wines were said to be a "silly fad."

Westerns Laundry is not the first London restaurant to hit headlines recently, as Salt Bae's steakhouse left four guests with a staggering $60,000 bill.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

