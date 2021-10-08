The 5 Best Japanese Restaurants In Vancouver, Picked By One Of The City's Top Chefs

Ditch the shots and hi-balls, and take your date out somewhere new. Show them that you're unique and you're better than "let's grab a drink". Show them you know how to have a good time without the juice. And the best part, you be won't saying anything you regret or stumbling all the way to Skytrain by the end of the night.
Restaurants
Kurumucho
Where: 985 Hornby St // Downtown
Type: Sushi Tacos
Price: 💸
We recommend: Wild Sockeye Salmon Tataki Taco and Soy Garlic Salmon Sushi Taco
Why you should go: Who doesn't love sushi and who doesn't love tacos? Your date will be impressed that you know about trendy food spots in the city and won't be let down by your excellent choice.
The Greek By Antanoli
Where: 1043 Mainland St // Yaletown
Type: Greek
Price: 💸💸
We recommend: Calamari and Rabbit Kalamakia
Why you should go: Greek food might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're thinking of a romantic date, but the atmosphere at The Greek will change your mind. The adorable twinkle lights hung from the ceiling and the delicious food will definitely charm your bae.
Dolpan Seoul BBQ
Where: 3779 Sexsmith Rd // Richmond
Type: Korean
Price: 💸💸
We recommend: Army Base Hot Pot
Why you should go: There's something about gobbling up nice big hot pot soup during the fall that's just so comforting. There's also something about sharing your dinner from the same bowl that makes you feel close to bae. That's why Dolpan is the spot. It's fun, lowkey, and delicious.
Six Acres
Where: 203 Carrall St // Gastown
Type: Gastropub and Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
We recommend: House Fries and Grilled Beef Shortribs
Why you should go: Exposed brick walls and lush green vines dangling around the room...need I say more? Six Acres is super cozy and so is the food. This restaurant might be gastropub focused, but the food is bomb.
Anh and Chi
Where: 3388 Main St // Mount Pleasant
Type: Modern Vietnamese
Price: 💸
We recommend: Street-Side Platter
Why you should go: A chic and trendy restaurant for a chill date. Anh and Chi is the perfect spot to grab a bite with your bae that's just cool and romantic enough, but not over the top.
Fun Outdoorsy Things
Pumpkin picking at Maan Farms
Where: 790 McKenzie Rd // Abbotsford
Price: 💸
Why you should go: What's cuter than going pumpkin picking in the fall with bae? Take cute pictures and pick up a pumpkin to make some freshly baked pumpkin pie or make a cute couple's jack-o-lantern.
Go hiking at Buntzen Lake
Where: 5000 Sunny Side Rd // Anmore
Price: Free
Why you should go: Buntzen Lake is one of the few beautiful, easy, and year-round hikes in Vancouver. During fall when the colour of the leaves are changing, Buntzen Lake truly is a sight for sore eyes...and so is your date.
Stroll through a sunflower field at Aldor Acres
Where: 24990 – 84th Ave // Langley
Price: 💸
Why you should go: Get your insta-husband to take cute pictures of you and innocent by-standers to take cute pictures of you and your bae at this adorable sunflower field. But be quick, because the fall harvest only lasts until October 31.
Go on a haunted scavenger hunt
Where: Click this link
Price: Free
Why you should go: They say that in times of distress, you fall harder for the ones you love. Go on this haunted scavenger and hide in each others' arms as you discover the creepiest corners of the city.
Discover this cool water fall at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park
Where: Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park // Chilliwack
Price: Free
Why you should go: It's always nice to go for a stroll around your local park, but make a cute little day trip out of it and drive out to Chilliwack to visit Bridal Veil Falls. The waterfall is absolutely stunning and it's definitely worth the drive. Plus you can chat for hours in the car and really get to know each other 😉.
Fun Indoorsy Things
Go go-kart racing at Speeders Indoor ProKarts
Where: 13471 Crestwood Pl // Richmond
Price: 💸💸
Why you should go: Get competitive with bae and go indoor go-karting (because Vancouver rains all the freaking time). Nothing gets the adrenaline going better than a bit of "friendly" competition.
Watch a comedy show at The Comedy Mix
Where: 1015 Burrard St // Downtown
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Why you should go: If you love chillin' inside and watching standup comedy on Netflix, why not make a date out of it and go watch a live comedy show? And if you go on Tuesday nights, tickets are only $8.
Cuddle up over coffee at these hidden cafes
Where: Click this link
Price: 💸
Why you should go: Who need alcohol when you have coffee? Cuddle up to a nice hot mocha lotta with your bae as you talk about sweet nothings at a cozy little cafe.
Watch old school movies at The Rio Theatre
Where: 1660 E Broadway // Commercial-Broadway
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Why you should go: The Rio Theatre is the perfect place if you want to go for a movie date, but still mix it up a little. They're always screening old school movies as well as random cult films on the big screen, definitely way more fun than watching your typical mainstream blockbuster.
Grab some fancy pants ice cream at La Glace
Where: 2785 W 16th Ave // Arbutus
Price: 💸
Why you should go: A way to a woman's heart, is through her stomach...and her Instagram. So woo your lady by treating to her to some boujee ice cream that she can snap away at La Glace.
Romantic AF
Have a boujee boat cruise dinner at Harbour Cruises
Where: 501 Denman St // Coal Harbour
Price: 💸💸💸
Why you should go: Be like Kate and Leo and sail off into the sunset together. While the Harbour Dining Cruises take a brief break during November, they'll be back on December 1 for romantic Christmas-themed dinners.
Go for dinner and a dance at Frederico's Supper Club
Where: 1728 Commercial Dr // East Vancouver
Price: 💸💸
Why you should go: Never underestimate the power of a dinner and a dance. Sharing a meal together and then sharing a dance? How cute is that?! Even if neither of you are dancers, you'll have tons of fun with everyone else showing their moves around you.
Go for a dessert night at Top Of Vancouver
Where: 555 W Hastings St // Gastown
Price: 💸💸
Why you should go: It might be a little cheesy, but we can't deny that it's romantic AF. We recommend heading to Top of Vancouver for some desserts and the gorgeous view, obviously.
Go for a spa day at Scandinave Spa
Where: 8010 Mons Rd // Whistler
Price: 💸💸💸
Why you should go: If you really want to make some serious moves, go on an all-day spa trip with you bae to Whistler at Scandinave Spa. Relax in the healing waters and enjoy each others' company without any distractions or disruptions.
