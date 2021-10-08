Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best restaurants in vancouver

The 5 Best Japanese Restaurants In Vancouver, Picked By One Of The City's Top Chefs

The most authentic eats around.

The 5 Best Japanese Restaurants In Vancouver, Picked By One Of The City's Top Chefs
@yothatssobomb | Instagram, @foodologyca | Instagram

If you're on the hunt for the best restaurants in Vancouver for Japanese food, look no further.

We asked one of Vancouver's top chefs, Hidekazu Tojo, to share all of his favourite places to eat when he's not at his own award-winning restaurant —Tojo's.

Chef Tojo has had an extraordinary career filled with awards and accolades for cooking Japanese food. In 2016, the Japanese government honoured Chef Tojo as a Goodwill Ambassador for Japanese Cuisine. This means he is literally among the top Japanese chefs in the world.

He moved to Canada from Osaka in 1971 and has been redefining Japanese food here ever since. One of his most influential dishes is the "Inside out" Tojo Roll, which is now universally known as the "California Roll."

Since this is my personal go-to roll, I am a huge fan of his work.

So, here are Chef Tojo's top five picks for the best Japanese food in Vancouver when he's not enjoying his own restaurant's creations.

Masayoshi

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 4376 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chef Tojo said that he loves this spot because of the chef behind the menu. "Chef Masa is meticulous and a talented artist and chef," he told Narcity.

The chef has almost 20 years of experience in the cuisine, and he integrates different cultures' cooking techniques into his meals. The mouthwatering menu is super diverse in flavours, and it makes the perfect option for a to-go dinner at home.

Website

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

Price: 💸💸

Address: 558 W. Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: According to Chef Tojo this restaurant has "delicious noodles and the broth is perfect," and it's "not too rich."

They have locations in a ton of different cities and are most famous for their ramen. They have lots of different ramen flavours to choose from too, including a salad variation of it.

Website

Saku

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 1588 Robson St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Saku specializes in authentic Japanese pork cutlets. Chef Tojo loves to eat the tonkatsu, which he said "is perfectly fried" and "crispy, not greasy."

The inside of the restaurant is super modern, creating an overall cool aesthetic.

Website

JAPADOG

Price: 💸

Address: Visit their website to find a truck or stand near you!

Why You Need To Go: This spot is a super fun twist on traditional Japanese food, mixing the flavours with hot dogs. Chef Tojo loves it because "it's creative and fun."

The unique restaurant sets up trucks throughout Vancouver, where you can go and try one of these famous dogs.

Website

Gyu-Kaku

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 888 Nelson St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This Japanese BBQ spot is a popular spot to dine in or take out from. Chef Tojo said: "I like the variety of cuts."

With tons of meat options for the barbecue, choosing the perfect cut is everything.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

19 Dates Ideas In Vancouver That Are Different Than Going For A Drink

Do more than "grab a drink".
hopesteeves

Going for a drink with a Tinder date or your long-term bae is never a bad idea. There are always cool bars and lounges to chill at in Vancouver and I mean hey, everyone likes to have a couple drinks and a good boozed up time right? But let's be real, how many times have you been to the same bar, gone for a drink (or a few), and then repeated the same thing like three weekends in a row?

There are so many fun and awesome things to do in the city! Don't get stuck in that "let's go for a drink" rut. There are tons of chic and stylish restaurants because Vancouver is a foodie mecca. There are endless hikes and biking paths because Vancouver is part of the beautiful PNW. There are thousands of cute cafes, dessert spots and indoor activities because it rains all the damn time in Vancouver. And finally, there are infinite romantic dates to take that special someone because well, you'll do anything for your sweetie.

Keep Reading Show less

Fvck Your Travel Guide: 32 Badass Things To Do In Vancouver

Go on with your badass self.
sowsowwwww/@adelightfuldilemma

Stop. I know what you were about to do. You had thoughts on travelling to Vancouver and probably started googling "Things to do in Vancouver" and the first thing that came up was a Trip Advisor ad.

We're going to tell you right now that your typical travel guide is going to suggest some overrated, overcrowded tourist attraction that everyone already knows about and you'll probably already go to anyway.

Keep Reading Show less

Where To Eat In Vancouver: 11 Hottest Restaurants Right Now

Goodbye summer diet.
scottmctavish/@helloitsmoe

If you're anything like me, you're no food critique, but you definitely LOVE good food. Not only that, but you also love going out and discovering new restaurants, cafes and coffee shops.

So now allow us to introduce you to some of the hottest and newest restaurants that opened up in Vancouver just this year. If you've been, you're definitely a city insider. If you haven't, it's time to be in the know! Here are 11 of hottest restaurants to eat at in the city right now.

Keep Reading Show less

42 Little Luxuries You Should 100% Treat Yourself To In Vancouver

Life is about the little things.
jackymchui/@chloezhaang/@ashleyxvanessa

Life is all about the little luxuries. Between your full-time job and your full-time side hustle, sometimes you just have to let yourself indulge a little bit. Whether it's getting a latte with two sugars instead of black coffee (a.k.a. hot bean water), or treating yourself to a bit of a fancier dinner (but trust us, nothing on this list will leave your wallet in starvation), it's okay to give into yourself sometimes.

The world is a loud and busy place, but Vancouver has got a few places that you can turn into a sanctuary for your indulgences. Here are 42 little luxuries to treat yourself to in the city.

Keep Reading Show less