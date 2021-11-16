Trending Tags

19 Vancouver Restaurants Are Putting On A Huge Food Festival & These Ones Have The Best Deals

Each restaurant is donating $5 to charity if you order a specific item from their menu.

Dine Strathcona

Dine Strathcona is back next week, with some local hot spots featuring menu items for the community event. The culinary festival runs from November 17 - 30 and brings together 19 restaurants from around the neighbourhood, all for a good cause.

Coffee shops, breweries and restaurants in the Downtown Eastside are participating by featuring special dishes that will donate $5 of their sale to HAVE Culinary Training Society. The not-for-profit organization's goal is to give opportunities for foodservice training and jobs to people in the community.

The festival is put on by the Strathcona Business Improvement Association and is a fun way to try out new spots while helping raise money. Plus, it's the perfect excuse to skip cooking dinner and just eat out.

Make sure to check out LanaLou's Restaurant where you can get empanadas for only $10, and Coastal Eden Cafe, which is selling a sandwich for $8.95. With $5 of that going to charity, it's a pretty good deal!

Here are all the participating places, and what they're serving up this year.

Restaurants

Ask for Luigi

Address: 305 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Fried Cauliflower, Chickpeas, Herbs and Aioli

Price: $17

Axum Ethiopian Restaurant

Address: 1279 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Vegetarian Combo

Price: $15

Dosanko

Address: 566 Powell St Unit #100, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Wild Mushroom Doria

Price: $25 (or $35 for 3 Course Meal)

LanaLou's Restaurant

Address: 362 Powell St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Empanadas

Price: $10

The Belgard Kitchen

Address: 55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Wagyu Bolognese

Price: $23

The Heatley

Address: 696 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: The Mushroom Bowl

Price: $12.50

The Mackenzie Room

Address: 415 Powell St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Chicken of The Sea

Price: $20

VV Tapas Lounge

Address: 957 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Flat Iron Steak

Price: $27

Cafes

Coastal Eden Cafe

Address: 643 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Mortadella Sandwich

Price: $8.95

Harken

Address: 338 Powell St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Coffee Handmade Pour Over and 40g of Whole Bean Coffee

Price: $7.50

Liquids & Solids

Address: 901 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Heavenly Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Price: $10.95

Pallet Coffee Roasters

Address: 395 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Pour Over and 100g Sample Bag of Coffee

Price: $7.50

Prototype Coffee

Address: 883 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Honduras Buena Vista (Whole Bean Coffe)

Price: $18

Railtown Cafe

Address: 397 Railway St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: The Winter Kale Salad

Price: $14

The Garden

Address: 868 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: The Mushroom Bowl

Price: $12.50

Breweries

Container Brewing/Burdy

Address: 1216 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Chicken Parm Sandwich

Price: $12.50

Luppolo Brewing Company

Address: 1123 Venables St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Campo D'Inverno Pizza

Price: $21

Strathcona Beer Company

Address: 895 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Hawaiian Pizza

Price: $22

Superflux Beer Company

Address: 505 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC

Featured item: Napa Salad

Price: $13


