19 Vancouver Restaurants Are Putting On A Huge Food Festival & These Ones Have The Best Deals
Each restaurant is donating $5 to charity if you order a specific item from their menu.
Dine Strathcona is back next week, with some local hot spots featuring menu items for the community event. The culinary festival runs from November 17 - 30 and brings together 19 restaurants from around the neighbourhood, all for a good cause.
Coffee shops, breweries and restaurants in the Downtown Eastside are participating by featuring special dishes that will donate $5 of their sale to HAVE Culinary Training Society. The not-for-profit organization's goal is to give opportunities for foodservice training and jobs to people in the community.
The festival is put on by the Strathcona Business Improvement Association and is a fun way to try out new spots while helping raise money. Plus, it's the perfect excuse to skip cooking dinner and just eat out.
Make sure to check out LanaLou's Restaurant where you can get empanadas for only $10, and Coastal Eden Cafe, which is selling a sandwich for $8.95. With $5 of that going to charity, it's a pretty good deal!
Here are all the participating places, and what they're serving up this year.
Restaurants
Ask for Luigi
Address: 305 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Fried Cauliflower, Chickpeas, Herbs and Aioli
Price: $17
Axum Ethiopian Restaurant
Address: 1279 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Vegetarian Combo
Price: $15
Dosanko
Address: 566 Powell St Unit #100, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Wild Mushroom Doria
Price: $25 (or $35 for 3 Course Meal)
LanaLou's Restaurant
Address: 362 Powell St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Empanadas
Price: $10
The Belgard Kitchen
Address: 55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Wagyu Bolognese
Price: $23
The Heatley
Address: 696 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: The Mushroom Bowl
Price: $12.50
The Mackenzie Room
Address: 415 Powell St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Chicken of The Sea
Price: $20
VV Tapas Lounge
Address: 957 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Flat Iron Steak
Price: $27
Cafes
Coastal Eden Cafe
Address: 643 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Mortadella Sandwich
Price: $8.95
Harken
Address: 338 Powell St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Coffee Handmade Pour Over and 40g of Whole Bean Coffee
Price: $7.50
Liquids & Solids
Address: 901 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Heavenly Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Price: $10.95
Pallet Coffee Roasters
Address: 395 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Pour Over and 100g Sample Bag of Coffee
Price: $7.50
Prototype Coffee
Address: 883 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Honduras Buena Vista (Whole Bean Coffe)
Price: $18
Railtown Cafe
Address: 397 Railway St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: The Winter Kale Salad
Price: $14
The Garden
Address: 868 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: The Mushroom Bowl
Price: $12.50
Breweries
Container Brewing/Burdy
Address: 1216 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Chicken Parm Sandwich
Price: $12.50
Luppolo Brewing Company
Address: 1123 Venables St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Campo D'Inverno Pizza
Price: $21
Strathcona Beer Company
Address: 895 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Hawaiian Pizza
Price: $22
Superflux Beer Company
Address: 505 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC
Featured item: Napa Salad
Price: $13