These Vancouver Restaurants Have Daily $1 Oysters Happy Hour & They Look Mouthwatering
It's buck-a-shuck time 🦪,
Vancouver is full of amazing seafood, including lots of fresh oysters to choose from.
If you're the type that can get past the weird texture of oysters, you'll probably want to hunt down the cheapest, and tastiest, options.
Luckily, there are a few places in Vancouver with super affordable oysters, where you can take advantage of their next happy hour.
Here are five places where you can get some ocean-fresh flavours on the cheap.
1931 Gallery Bistro
Price: $1.00 oysters
Address: 750 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: They have flavours like Mango Habanero, Chimichurri, and Sesame for a buck each during their daily happy hour.
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
Price: $1.50 oysters
Address: 777 Thurlow St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. you get this sweet deal on fresh oysters. They also have $1 per ounce of wine!
Fanny Bay Oysters
Price: $1.75
Address: 762 Cambie St., Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: They have a bunch of oyster varieties to choose from, and a daily happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. where you can get the best deal.
Harbour Oyster + Bar
Price: $1.50 oysters
Address: 1408 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place specializes in oysters, so you know they're going to be amazing. They also have a really cool atmosphere that's perfect for some happy hour shucks.
H Tasting Lounge
Price: $1.00
Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Cheap oysters and a super cute aesthetic spot — all the makings of a perfect night.
Chewies Steam & Oyster Bar
Price: $1.75 oysters
Address: 2201 West 1st Ave. Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Beach oysters are $1.75, and they're super fresh and delicious. If you want to go a bit fancier, you can try their premium oysters for $2.50 per shuck.