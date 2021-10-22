Trending Tags

Canada's First Chipotle Drive-Thru Is Opening In BC & The First Ones To Go Get Free Stuff

The Chipotlane is here.

Canada's First Chipotle Drive-Thru Is Opening In BC & The First Ones To Go Get Free Stuff
Steven Hatton | Dreamstime, frank Armstrong | Dreamstime

A new Chipotle opening in B.C. is making history as the restaurant's first drive-thru location in Canada.

The Mexican grill chain is opening its new spot in Port Coquitlam on October 25. The drive-thru has a digital order pickup lane too, so you can order in advance.

The company is also offering the first 50 guests at the restaurant, located at 2325 Ottawa St., Chipotle keychains and T-shirts.

Chipotle currently has 25 restaurants in Canada and plans to open three additional restaurants in B.C. and Ontario before the end of the year.

Chipotle

Address: 2325 Ottawa St., Port Coquitlam, B.C.

When: Open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Chipotle is always a hit, and it's pretty cool that this is the first drive-thru location in Canada. Also, you can get a free keychain.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

