best restaurants in vancouver

Canada's Most Expensive Uber Eats Order Was Made In Vancouver & It’s More Than Your Rent

HOW MUCH?!

tupungato | Dreamstime, @gothamvancouver | Instagram

Someone in Vancouver spent an eye-watering amount of money on an Uber Eats order — and it is officially the most expensive order made across Canada so far this year.

A $1,600 takeout order was placed with Gotham Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar, based on Seymour Street in Vancouver.

The restaurant is based in one of Vancouver's art deco buildings and opened in 1999. Its executive chef Jean-Claude Douguet has been running the kitchen since 2005, which specializes in prime beef and fresh seafood.

The identity of the person who made the order has not been revealed but, according to the restaurant's online menu, steaks can cost upwards of $100, while a seafood tower is $199.

The details emerged in Uber Eats' annual Cravings Report, which also found that Nanaimo was the most polite area in Canada based on who says "please" and "thank you" the most. Victoria came fourth.

Nanaimo, Victoria and Kelowna were among Canada's top three tippers, even though people in Kelowna were among the pickiest with their orders compared to others across the country.

Vancouver and Victoria were among the healthiest in terms of food orders across Canada, including special requests for "no green onions" in Vancouver and "gluten-free options" for Victoria.

