Uber Revealed What Items Riders Left Behind In Ontario & Someone’s Missing A Ping Pong Table
What have you left behind this year?👀🏓
Uber Canada just released some of the weirdest items left behind in rides this year, and Ontario is home to quite a few.
Everyone has had an off day where they may be feeling a bit more forgetful than usual, but have you ever left behind a whole ping pong table or one sparkly purple leopard print high heel like a colourful Cinderella?
Uber Canada just put out the annual Uber Lost & Found Index sharing the most unique and common items left in Uber across Canada in the past year, and Ontario was all over the top ten lists.
In the top ten "most unique" items left in an Uber across the country, Ontario was home to almost half of the list, including a ping pong table in Toronto, a pack of frozen burgers in Ottawa, a lone purple high-heel in Kitchener-Waterloo and a Star Wars Yoda blanket in Hamilton.
Here are the 10 most unique items lost across Canada:
- Mattress cover, Saskatoon
- Purple sparkly leopard print high heel, Kitchener-Waterloo
- Stove, Winnipeg
- A picture of 2Pac, Montreal
- Possible a pack of frozen burgers, Ottawa
- Star Wars Yoda blanket, Hamilton
- Projector, Calgary
- Teeth set, Calgary
- Ping pong table, Toronto
- A pizza, Halifax
According to Uber Canada, the most forgetful city in Canada was Montreal, but Hamilton, Ontario, did take second place, followed by Kitchener- Waterloo in fifth place and Toronto, Ottawa and London in eighth, ninth and tenth place
Here are the top 10 most forgetful cities across Canada:
- 1. Montreal
- 2. Hamilton
- 3. Vancouver
- 4. Edmonton
- 5. Kitchener-Waterloo
- 6. Winnipeg
- 7. Calgary
- 8. Toronto
- 9. Ottawa
- 10. London
In Toronto, the most commonly forgotten items were clothes, so if you're missing a winter coat or scarf from this last winter, you're probably not alone.
E-cigarettes and vapes also made the list, so if you didn't lose your device in an Uber this last year, you may want to keep a bit closer on your next ride out.
Although Uber Canada is reminding riders that if you do lose an item, you can call the driver or contact them through the app.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
