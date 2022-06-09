Uber Revealed The Strangest Items Left Behind In Canada & Some Are Seriously Wild
How does someone forget a birth certificate?
If you've ever taken an Uber, you know the worry that you'll forget something in it. Or, if you're like a lot of people, you may have actually forgotten something important in the car.
And in a recent study put out by the ride-share company, Uber has revealed some of the strangest items that have been forgotten in drivers' vehicles across Canada.
The item that ranked as the oddest belonging to be left behind was a hockey jersey forgotten in Winnipeg.
While it's not the wildest item on the list, it does make you wonder, "How often does a Canadian forget such an essential item?"
Another unique thing forgotten in the back of an Uber was a birth certificate left by a rider in Toronto.
It's not known whether it was their own or someone else's, but either way that's definitely not something you want to go missing. How will anyone believe you were born if you don't have it?
\u201cPeople across the country \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 are moving safely again with the highest demand for rides \ud83d\ude97 since the pandemic. So as Mercury retrograde ends, which astrologists \ud83d\udd2e say influence forgetfulness, we\u2019re releasing our annual Lost and Found Index. https://t.co/WECYrJI3k8\u201d— Uber Canada (@Uber Canada) 1654779322
Also in Toronto, one rider forgot their gold grills in the back of an Uber.
Did they take them out and place them down? Did the gold teeth fall out of their pocket? How much did they wash them before putting them back in? So many unanswered questions!
And maybe worst of all, a Kingston Uber rider forgot a whole tiramisu in their Uber. Now that's just tragic.
Other items that were left behind include a submarine sandwich in Halifax, a three-pack of dish soap in Kitchener-Waterloo, a sample pack of construction tiles in Montreal, a skateboard in Vancouver, a scanner in Windsor and a labradorite crystal in Winnipeg.
The study also looked at the places where people forget items in their Ubers most often, with the top three being Quebec City, Windsor and the Niagara region.
The least forgetful city is, would you believe it, Toronto. Seems residents of The Big Smoke are on top of their Uber game.
Along with all of this, the ride-share company also released a list of the most commonly forgotten items, which includes phones, wallets and purses, keys, headphones, backpacks and more.
All stuff you probably expect to be left behind.