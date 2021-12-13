People Are Sharing Their Strange Uber Experiences In Vancouver & Some Are Scary AF
People are sharing their strange experiences taking Ubers in Vancouver, on a Reddit thread, and things got pretty terrifying for some.
It started with one user posting about a strange situation, when she and a friend went to their Uber, only to discover the license plate was completely different than the one that the Uber app showed.
They then got into a taxi instead, which went in the opposite direction from where she directed it to. After getting scared by the situation, they left the taxi and ended up taking the bus home.
The user asked others to share similar experiences, of Uber and cab rides going bad.
Apparently, the same situation has happened to multiple people.
Some Uber drivers got super rude too.
One user said: "We had an instance where we told the guy we had a small dog. He said no problem. When he rolled up, he said 'no f***ing dogs' and drove off. Then he waited in the alley and kept texting us to tell us to cancel. He wanted that 5 bucks lol. Like seriously. 5 bucks. Anyway, we refused and he ended up texting us 'smd' and finally canceled. We reported him but aren’t sure if anything happened. Loser."
The strange experiences aren't just in Ubers, but also in cabs.
It sounded like a lot of the drivers seriously crossed some lines.
And the strange experiences seem to happen in cities everywhere, not just in Vancouver.
Getting into a car and having it go in the opposite direction that it's supposed to, sounds downright terrifying.
But there were a lot of theories posted in the Reddit thread as to why these things were happening.
Some said it's actually pretty common, at least for cabs, in order to drive up the fare prices.
For Uber drivers, a lot of people in the thread had the theory that they were trying to make a few extra bucks from convincing passengers to cancel their rides and then making them pay a five-dollar fee.
Less scary, but still a super inconvenient situation to be dealing with, especially when you are trying to get somewhere quick!