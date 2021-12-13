Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

People Are Sharing Their Strange Uber Experiences In Vancouver & Some Are Scary AF

Watch out for this! 🚨

People Are Sharing Their Strange Uber Experiences In Vancouver & Some Are Scary AF
Ifeelstock | Dreamstime, Kukotaekaterina | Dreamstime

People are sharing their strange experiences taking Ubers in Vancouver, on a Reddit thread, and things got pretty terrifying for some.

It started with one user posting about a strange situation, when she and a friend went to their Uber, only to discover the license plate was completely different than the one that the Uber app showed.

They then got into a taxi instead, which went in the opposite direction from where she directed it to. After getting scared by the situation, they left the taxi and ended up taking the bus home.

The user asked others to share similar experiences, of Uber and cab rides going bad.

Apparently, the same situation has happened to multiple people.

from vancouver

Some Uber drivers got super rude too.

One user said: "We had an instance where we told the guy we had a small dog. He said no problem. When he rolled up, he said 'no f***ing dogs' and drove off. Then he waited in the alley and kept texting us to tell us to cancel. He wanted that 5 bucks lol. Like seriously. 5 bucks. Anyway, we refused and he ended up texting us 'smd' and finally canceled. We reported him but aren’t sure if anything happened. Loser."

The strange experiences aren't just in Ubers, but also in cabs.

from vancouver

It sounded like a lot of the drivers seriously crossed some lines.

from vancouver

And the strange experiences seem to happen in cities everywhere, not just in Vancouver.

from vancouver

Getting into a car and having it go in the opposite direction that it's supposed to, sounds downright terrifying.

But there were a lot of theories posted in the Reddit thread as to why these things were happening.

Some said it's actually pretty common, at least for cabs, in order to drive up the fare prices.

from vancouver

For Uber drivers, a lot of people in the thread had the theory that they were trying to make a few extra bucks from convincing passengers to cancel their rides and then making them pay a five-dollar fee.

from vancouver

Less scary, but still a super inconvenient situation to be dealing with, especially when you are trying to get somewhere quick!

From Your Site Articles

The Trump Tower Sign In Vancouver Has Been Pulled Down & People Have Some Thoughts

A new company is in town.

Joe Sohm | Dreamstime, Google Maps

Vancouver's Trump Tower sign has been pulled down as part of a rebrand at the former hotel.

The building, which was constructed in 2016 on West Georgia Street, is 188 metres tall making it Vancouver's second tallest skyscraper.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Winter Storm & Up To 50 cm Of Snow In Some Spots

Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are experiencing strong winds, rain and accumulating snowfall — and it looks like a wintry mess.

Environment Canada has multiple weather warnings in place for rain affecting the Metro Vancouver area, snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway towards Whistler, as well as Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Keep Reading Show less

A Driver Hit Speeds Of '160 km/h' & 'Swerved Into Oncoming Lanes' Before Crashing In Vancouver

"It's a miracle no innocent people were hurt."

baldguy1363 | Twitter

A driver reached speeds of up to 160 km/h trying to evade police moments before they crashed, according to a police officer.

Sergeant Mark Christensen, of the Vancouver Police Department, said while doing speed enforcement on Granville Street and 54th Avenue they clocked an Audi driving in the curb lane at 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Keep Reading Show less

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Trolls Her Hometown Of Vancouver & It's So True

"I'm all suited up Lululemon"

@frennifer | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, known for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Ginny & Georgia, is hilarious on and off-screen — especially when she's making fun of her hometown of Vancouver.

The actress met with Narcity for an interview, and talked about her time growing up in Vancouver, and why she moved back three years ago.

Keep Reading Show less