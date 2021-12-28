Trending Tags

8 Random BC Laws That Could Land You In Trouble & Some Of Them Are So Dumb

8 Random BC Laws That Could Land You In Trouble & Some Of Them Are So Dumb
Every now and then you'll hear a super strange and outdated law that makes you wonder how it was ever necessary, and B.C. is full of them. So be careful not to get arrested (especially if you love rats...)!

Weirdly, a lot of these laws are still in effect today, so you could technically get in trouble for them. Some hilarious laws have been taken away though because, well, they are incredibly dumb.

Here's hoping that the province will soon come to their senses and update all of these laws.

Killing A Sasquatch Is Still Murder

According to Canada's History website, this one might be a myth, but there is some truth to it.

The B.C. courthouse libraries said that it came from an article that was originally printed in the Colonist, which included part of a letter from someone asking the government if he can shoot a "Mowgli," which is what they called a Sasquash at the time.

The article said that the government agent responded that "it is unlawful to shoot Mowglies within the province of British Columbia at any time."

This was in the late 1800s, but if you decide to adventure into the legendary Sasquash Caves in Hope, B.C., just remember this law!

Your Parrot Can't Be Too Loud

In Oak Bay, there is a specific by-law that says your pet bird can't be too loud.

It's no joke either, you can actually get fined $1,000 if your parrot is super loud one day.

Put Down The Bagpipes

Victoria law doesn't limit bagpipes completely, just how many people are playing at once and when they play, weirdly.

A bagpiper cannot play "at the same time as another street entertainer whose performance includes bagpipes," says the bylaw.

Also, they can only play between the hours of "11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Monday to Friday or between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays."

You Can't Have More Than Four Pet Rats

In Port Coquitlam, you legally cannot have more than four pet rats in your home. The limit on the number of pets you can have actually applies to all rodents, even pet mice!

This seems super random, but it is in their bylaws!

You Can't Have More Than Four Pet Snakes Either 

Did Port Coquitlam have some kind of bad incident where a bunch of scary animals got loose or something?

Their other strange pet law is that you can only have four snakes.

Throwing A Snowball Was A No-No

Apparently, there is an old law in Esquimalt that you can't throw a snowball.

The law was repealed, but the question of why that was ever a thing remains.

Sorry Kids, No Balloon Animals In Victoria

Another Victoria bylaw states that a "balloon artist" can't perform on the streets unless they are just constructing balloons or offering up balloon animals for free.

So basically you can only get balloon animals as a gift?

No Happy Hour

This one was repealed, but only in 2014!

Before that, it was actually illegal to discount liquor prices in the province.

So restaurants and bars couldn't have happy hour.

