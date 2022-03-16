The Funniest Street Names In BC Were Listed & We're Looking At You 'Twiggly Wiggly Road'
Imagine telling someone that was your address!
There are a few street names in B.C. that are downright unbelievable. After all, how does someone come up with the name Twiggly Wiggly Road?
A Twitter user put the call out for the funniest street name in the province, and there were some great responses. There might be a tie between the two most ridiculous sounding names though — Jingle Pot Road and Dingle Bingle Hill.
The real question is — how does the Google Maps voice pronounce these?
what is the funniest named street in bc and why is it jingle pot road— Justin McElroy
There are even more weird names to choose from than just those two though, and you can go and visit them yourself.
It's impossible not to crack a smile when reading these.
Twiggly Wiggly Road
Okay, this is actually a super cute name, that could definitely be out of a Dr. Seuss book.
This road is in Nanaimo and, according to CBC, is credited to a former pirate — who happened to be the Nanaimo mayor in 1968. Apparently, he is the reason that Nanaimo has more than one random street name.
He reportedly asked for kids to help come up with the funny street names, and then actually used them. Honestly, he sounds legendary.
Ha Ha Creek Road
This road must be full of laughs because it's also right beside Haha Lake. It's near Cranbrook, B.C. and worth going to drive down for the name alone.
Perhaps Charlie Chaplin visited here when he coined the famous phrase: A day without laughter is one wasted.
Buttertubs Drive
Here is another Nanaimo street name that was clearly chosen by some kids. It's a residential street which is super fun — because can you imagine growing up on Buttertubs Drive?
Jingle Pot Road
Anyone living on this street better go all out for Christmas decorations. It would be super disappointing to drive down a street with Jingle in its name during the holidays, without some impressive lights.
Dingle Bingle Hill
Last, but certainly not least, is Dingle Bingle Hill. Yet again we have the old mayor of Nanaimo to thank for this gem.
Taking a road trip through this B.C. city is guaranteed to be full of laughs.