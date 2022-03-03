People Are Sharing The Weirdest Things About BC & Apparently There Were 'Feral Camels'
People are sharing some super random stories about B.C. on a Reddit Vancouver thread, and they're hilarious to read.
The tea was totally spilled — people giving obscure information about everything from Cypress Mountain to feral camels in the province.
Some of the claims are from people's personal experiences; however, others have some actual facts behind them, like the camels.
Either way, this super funny Reddit thread has some pretty wild and unbelievable stories that are fun to read.
Feral Camels
According to one Reddit user, there was an interesting animal roaming through parts of B.C. back in the day.
The user said that B.C. had "feral camels in the interior for awhile."
The wildest part about this story is that it has some truth to it. According to the Mysteries of Canada website, the camels were brought to the province during the Cariboo Gold Rush to help move cargo.
It didn't work out very well though, because the camels struggled with the terrain in B.C.
Cypress Mountain's T-33 Run
Cypress mountain is definitely a popular place for hiking, skiing and even snowshoeing these days. It also comes with a unique history, apparently.
One user told Reddit that "Cypress Mountain's t-33 run is named after a t-33 training craft that crashed there. You can still see wreckage when there isn't snow."
The historical crash site is specifically on a trail through Mount Strachan in the Cypress Ski area, according to Vancouver trails.
A pretty cool scene to go find!
The First Mechanized Ambulance
One user even told a story about the first mechanized ambulance in Vancouver, B.C., that "ran over and killed an America tourist in 1909."
This is pretty wild and actually true, according to the Vancouver History website.
The Last Stanley Cup Win
The Vancouver Canucks might need to step up their hockey skills because who knew Victoria's team was the last team to win a Stanley Cup in B.C.?
According to one Reddit user, "Victoria has won a Stanley Cup more recently (1925) than Vancouver (1915.)"
The Victoria Cougars played from 1924 to 1925 and were the last non-NHL team to win, according to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.
Pretty amazing.
If you've lived in B.C. your whole life what are some wild stories you've heard of?
It seems like there are many not-so-well-known facts about B.C. and it's interesting to dive into these stories shared.