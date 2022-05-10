A Quebec TikToker Is Visiting Vancouver & He's Been Roasting The City So Hard (VIDEOS)
He is not holding back...
A TikToker from Quebec has decided to turn his Vancouver visit into a whole TikTok series roasting the city, and he might be the best tour guide ever.
Sometimes it takes an outsider to see all of the weird quirks that locals are used to. It turns out that Vancouver has a ton — and creator Nir Guzinski (@nirguzinski) is not letting any of them slide.
According to his website, Guzinski is a Montreal-based creator, actor, writer, director, producer and editor. His hilarious videos have gained him over 127,800 followers on TikTok, 1,1300 subscribers on YouTube, and over 10,300 followers on Instagram.
His comedic powers have now been directed across the country to the West Coast. Apparently, things are a little different on the other side of Canada, and Guzinski doesn't seem to be a fan.
The series documenting his perspective as a Quebecer visiting Vancouver is in four parts, and it starts out immediately making fun of the city.
Part one is just him roasting the way a bench is facing in Stanley Park, but it's impossible not to laugh when watching. Honestly, he gave some good advice for anyone working at Vancouver Parks.
@nirguzinski
U ad one job esti! 🤦🏻♂️ #vancouver #stanleypark #discovery #onejob #fail #quebecois #franglais #tabarnak #tourist #tabarnak #discovervancouver #ohcanada
Part two goes way further. He starts by hitting Vancouverites where it really hurts — by making fun of how much it rains.
Although Guzinski is at Sunset Beach, he couldn't help but notice how ironic the name is, given that "there's never any sun."
The real highlight of part two is when he mentions a sculpture on the beach that may resemble an adult toy — or at least half of it.
@nirguzinski
Take notice Montreal!! #comedy #vancouver #tourist #justjokes #visitingvancouver #discovervancouver #canada #franglais #tabarnak #quebecois #tourguide #montreal
As if making fun of the weather wasn't enough, Guzinski had to go in for the kill in the next video — highlighting the housing market in Vancouver.
People in Vancouver probably don’t need to be reminded how wildly expensive housing is, but it did make for some funny commentary at least.
@nirguzinski
Tanks Joel at “Make Believe” Real Estate! #comedy #justvisiting #vancouver #realestate #parody #quebecois #franglais #accent #tabarnak #montreal #housingmarket
In the last TikTok video documenting his Vancouver experience, Guzinski visited Quebec Street, of course.
Unfortunately — but unsurprisingly — he was not impressed by what he saw.
@nirguzinski
WE HEXPORT IT TABARNAK!! #comedy #vancouver #justvisiting #quebecois #franglais #tabarnak #accent #construction #detours #roadblocked #discovervancouver
It's probably safe to say that he's excited to get back to Montreal!