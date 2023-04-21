A TikToker Visiting BC Could Not Get Over How Nice People Are Compared To Toronto
"Within those last three hours, people have been nicer to me than the last two years in Toronto."
When it comes to Canadian stereotypes, B.C. definitely gets a lot of heat for not being the friendliest of provinces. However, for one TikToker, this stereotype couldn't be further from the truth.
Marina Santarossa, a TikToker from Toronto, made a video about her experience of landing in Victoria and she could not get over how friendly everyone had been, even if the short time she'd been on the island.
"I've been here for three hours and within those last three hours, people have been nicer to me than the last two years in Toronto," Santarossa said.
At every turn, it seemed like Vancouver Islanders were happy to give the TikToker a helping hand and offer up tips for what to see and do in Victoria.
"I was in the street with my luggage, and people were like 'Oh, welcome. Let me know if you need tips,'" she said.
"I was in Starbucks, the girl was like 'if you need any tips, come back here, I'll tell you everything about the island,'" she added.
"So nice. I love it here," Santarossa said.
People agree
She wasn't alone in her experience either with so many people chiming in the comments about how nice people on Vancouver Island are.
"Currently in Tofino and it’s the exact same," one person said.
"After moving to TO, I realized that everybody out west is so much nicer," another added.
Others were quick to point out that the friendliness of people on the island doesn't necessarily extend to all of B.C. – we're looking at you, Vancouver!
"Can’t same the same about raincouver," someone commented.
A few people took the opportunity to come for Toronto too.
"It’s colder here, so people are colder," one TikToker joked.
"Best part of Toronto, is leaving," another added!
Either way, go Victoria for having some of the friendliest Canadians around!
