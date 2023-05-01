TikToker Says Her Group Of Friends Was 'Being Watched' By Hidden Camera In BC Airbnb Bathroom
The RCMP is investigating.
People on TikTok are freaked out after a woman who was on a girls' trip in B.C. shared a terrifying story. Kennedy Calwell said she and her friends found a hidden camera in their Airbnb bathroom.
TikTokers were shocked by the video, which shows the outlet and the alleged hidden camera. "OMG my worst nightmare," one person said in the comments.
Calwell said in the video that the group of friends went to the police, and the Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed to Narcity that they are investigating "after cameras were reportedly located within a short-term rental home."
The video now has over 6 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.
Calwell speaks to the camera in the video, saying that 15 people were staying in a house for her friend's birthday, and they found out they were "being watched."
One friend went around the Airbnb looking for cameras after getting the unsettling feeling there may be some hidden in the house.Calwell said the friend ended up finding one in an outlet that was allegedly "faced directly to the shower" in the bathroom. She also shows the outlet, pointing to what she says is the hidden camera. "That's kind of creepy," she added.
She added that they did call the police, who came and took the cameras. She also posted a follow-up video showing the group finding the camera.
@kennedyallegedly
Replying to @JadeSierraZulu more behind the scenes footage of us being detectives and finding a hidden camera in our #airbnb #creepy #stalker #scary
Calwell also encouraged people to check their Airbnbs for hidden cameras.
In a statement to Narcity, Airbnb said they "ban hidden cameras and previously refunded the guest" and confirmed they are investigating the allegation.
"The listing has been suspended ever since the allegation came forward as we continue our investigation. We've attempted to get in contact with local police about their investigation," Airbnb added.
"As the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time," the RCMP told Narcity.