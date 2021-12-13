Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
interprovincial travel

9 Things That Surprised Me When I Moved From The East Coast of Canada To The West Coast

Spoiler alert: I didn't know there were palm trees in Canada? 🌴🇨🇦

9 Things That Surprised Me When I Moved From The East Coast of Canada To The West Coast
Morgan Leet | Narcity, Mykhailova Kateryna | Dreamstime

Moving from the East Coast of Canada to the West Coast this fall was a huge change. Although I'm still in Canada, it's as far from home as I can get in the country, and so much is different.

I was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and I've lived in New Brunswick for years. So, when I decided in 2020 to move to Vancouver from small-town NB, I thought "How different can it be? It's just another oceanside city."

Let's just say that I noticed differences as soon as I got off the plane, and every day I discover more.

Here are some of the things that are wildly different from one coast of Canada to the other.

The Ocean

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I was comforted by the fact that when I moved, I would have the familiarity of the ocean. While it's still the ocean, and I love it, it's actually totally different from the one I've come to love on the East Coast.

I've travelled, but never actually lived on the Pacific Ocean before. The smell, colour, and even ocean breeze are all so different. And the seaweed downright shocked me as I walked along the beach. Here, it's massive and a bit scary-looking.

Everything Is Just Bigger?

Morgan Leet | Narcity

This goes for most things on the West Coast strangely; the trees, bears, forest area and animals are all bigger.

I was greeted by a huge coyote crossing my path on one of my first outings out West. That paired with the size of grizzly bears here (which we don't have at all on the East Coast), had me a bit worried on my afternoon hikes.

The trees are also bigger than anything else I have ever seen in Canada. Within the massive forest areas are incredible trunks tall enough that you can barely see the top, and thick enough that you can't possibly wrap your arms around them.

The Way People Talk

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I knew Maritime slang was distinct, but you don't realize by how much until you start to miss people saying things like "Holy Mackerel," "Blowin a gale," and "'Magine."

The strangest look I've gotten so far is when I referred to someone as being "right confused."

P.S. Does anyone know where "Slurrey" is??

The Food

Morgan Leet | Narcity

My first week at the farmer's market had me giddy. Because of the milder weather, the fresh produce here is unreal.

My favourite so far is the mouthwatering Okanagan peaches.

The Cost

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Tell someone (anyone) on the East Coast that you're moving to B.C. and they will all undoubtedly make the same joke — "You know what they say B.C. stands for right? BRING CASH!!"

As much as I rolled my eyes after hearing it again and again, they all had a point. Compared to the costs of New Brunswick in terms of living, eating out, and doing activities, Vancouver is much more costly.

From my first look at gas prices here, I knew I had to get a bike ASAP.

Palm Trees

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Visiting English Bay for the first time blew my mind, to say the least.

In my mind, palm trees were strictly reserved for vacations, so I was a bit confused when I casually strolled by a tropical-like street.

The Weather

Don't bother checking the weather in Vancouver. It's rain, I promise.

The benefit? You're not buried in snow like you are in the East all winter.

The downside? I might forget what the sun looks like. Check back in after winter to see.

The Hustle & Bustle

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Halifax is a city, but Vancouver is a CITY. Even what people refer to as "small towns" here seem to be triple the size of where I'm from.

The Mountains

Swsomerville | Dreamstime

There is no mistaking Vancouver for Halifax when you get a glimpse of the massive mountains surrounding you, which are hard not to have in sight at all times.

I still feel like I'm waking up in a fairytale most days when I look outside.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles

Canada Is One Of The Best Places In The World To Take A Road Trip & Here's Where To Go

A new study has ranked it in the global top three! 🙌

Jason Kasumovic | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

If you're planning on hitting the open road in the near future, you might want to stay close to home, because Canada is apparently one of the best places in the world to take a road trip!

According to a study conducted by Holidu published on December 1, Canada ranks third globally when it comes to incredible cross-country road trips.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Reasons Why I Moved Across Canada To BC That Will Make You Want To Do It Too

It's worth the high rent prices!

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I feel like almost everyone at this point knows a person who totally uprooted their life since the pandemic. I was one of those people, moving across the country from New Brunswick to Vancouver.

I think the pandemic had this effect on people, making them question where they lived. Suddenly you had to think to yourself: "Is this really the place I want to be stuck in when everything shuts down?"

Keep Reading Show less

5 Reasons Why Alberta Is Better Than BC & Not Everyone Will Agree

The feud continues. 🔥

ALEX ARSENYCH | Narcity, Sara Winter | Dreamstime

There's an intense rivalry between B.C. and Alberta, and although they're neighbouring provinces they are different in a lot of ways.

People get pretty heated about the debate, and there are good points on both sides actually.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Just Changed & The Update Will Affect Almost Everyone

It's time, Canada! 👇✈️

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Are you ready, travellers? Canada's travel restrictions have had a series of significant updates and this time, the changes will impact almost everyone.

As of Tuesday, November 30, the way we travel inside Canada, and internationally, has changed.

Keep Reading Show less