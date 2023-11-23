5 Must-Know Pieces Of Advice I’d Give To Anyone Moving To The Maritimes
It's a unique part of Canada. 🌊
There's something about the Maritimes that sets it apart from the rest of Canada — and the rest of the world for that matter. If you're moving to the East Coast of Canada you'll realize this pretty fast, but growing up here I didn't fully appreciate the magic of the Maritimes until I moved elsewhere.
I went to university in Ontario and even though it's just a few provinces and a two-hour flight from my hometown of Halifax, it felt like a world away. Fast forward a few years and I moved across Canada to B.C. — which felt like an entirely different country from Atlantic Canada — and now I'm back home on the East Coast.
More and more people perk up their ears when I talk about moving home to the Maritimes, and I can tell there's a curiosity, especially from Ontarians.
Who can blame them? Our provinces — New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia — have lower costs of living compared to other provinces, and you don't have to compromise in the beauty department living here either. Sure, it's not quite the towering mountains of the West Coast, but it's also not the towering prices of the West Coast.
I get it, because I traded in small-town New Brunswick prices for Ontario and then B.C., so I got to experience first-hand just how rough that financial transition can be.
While Nova Scotia's housing prices have soared in the past few years, inching closer towards the likes of Ontario, there's still tons of relatively cheap cities on the East Coast that could tempt even the most die-hard Ontarians. In fact, Western Union actually ranked New Brunswick as the cheapest place to live in Canada.
While it all might sound pretty convincing so far, don't pack your bags just yet.
Of course, while your experience will vary depending on the province and the specific community you move to, there are some overarching things that everybody should know before moving to the Maritimes.
So, before ditching your Toronto apartment for the greener pastures of the East Coast, read up.
Don't assume housing is super cheap everywhere
A big reason why people move to the East Coast is to save some money, but don't expect to just roll up in Halifax and find a cheap apartment.
While the rent prices in the city are still below that of Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, they have still soared over the years. According to Rentals.ca, Halifax is the 19th most expensive Canadian city to rent in. CTV also reported that there was a 25% increase in Halifax rent from 2022 to 2023, so prices aren't exactly going down either.
It's no secret that Canada's housing market as a whole isn't cheap though, and there are still many affordable places on the East Coast. You can find some stunning waterfront homes in Nova Scotia for less than $700,000, for example, which feels like a bargain compared to Ontario prices.
According to WOWA, the average home price in Nova Scotia is $419,717. In New Brunswick it's $299,508 and in P.E.I. it's $380,961. Compared to Ontario's average of $855,990 and B.C.'s average of $968,786, that's really not too bad.
Before heading East just make sure to check out the rental or housing situation for the specific area you want to move to, instead of just assuming it'll be cheaper than your current situation.
While Halifax might be pricey, smaller East Coast cities like Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John, or even more rural areas are likely to be a more affordable option.
Go out and explore
While living in B.C. and Ontario, I noticed that my weekends filled up easily. In bigger cities, there's usually an array of events and activities to choose from and if you want to go and explore the province, there's generally a ton of information online.
The Maritimes are smaller and more low-key, and it tends to be harder to find things to do. There's no shortage of beautiful hikes, hidden gems, and amazing places to explore — but they don't get all the hype that you might be used to.
There are so many amazing views, cool coffee shops, or quaint small towns around the Maritimes that I never really see highlighted online, whether it be via TikTok or travel blogs.
My advice is to do some serious research and get out there to discover what the Maritimes really has to offer. You can start by looking at some of Narcity's content covering area, and keep an eye out for more to come.
Prepare for a wild winter
How seriously you take this advice should really depend on where you're coming from, but trust me when I say that the East Coast winter is no joke.
Compared to the warm weather of Vancouver it's can be a big shock to the system, but even compared to places in Ontario it might feel brutal. It's cold, there are piles upon piles of snow, the conditions are unpredictable and, worst of all, the winter season feels long.
Spring seems to come earlier in the other provinces I've lived in, while on the East Coast winter likes to stick around. In Nova Scotia you can expect heaps of slush and a mixed bag of weather, while in New Brunswick you can expect tons of snow.
The vibes are different, so be prepared
When I lived in Ontario and B.C. I was always shocked by how many cities — like, real cities — were scattered around the provinces. That's when I realized how small the East Coast really is.
Halifax is the biggest city we have and although it is a full-on city, it's nowhere near as big as Toronto or Vancouver. Maritime cities are fewer and further between, and they tend to be much smaller.
That said, it's actually one of the things I love most about the East Coast. There's space, a lack of hustle and bustle, and a strong sense of community in the smaller cities.
The small-town vibes of our cities aren't for everyone though. Living in Saint John again I had to get used to the lack of Uber, restaurant options, and shopping choices — but it's worth it for me. Make sure the same goes for you!
Visit lots before moving
You would think that most people do this, but I've heard many a story of people moving to small-town P.E.I. based on idyllic photos and the promise of a good house price.
It can work out for some, but uprooting your whole life is a big decision, so make sure you know what you're getting into.
The Maritime provinces are beautiful and looking at photos in the summer can make it tempting to pack your bags and just make the move, but you'll want to get a real feel for it first.
When tourist season winds down across the provinces here there's a much quieter atmosphere, and in some towns a lot of things even shut down. They are still beautiful and many enjoy the peace and quiet, but it is different.
Just make sure to explore your new home without the rose-coloured glasses on before committing!
