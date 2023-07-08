7 Stunning Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia That Are On The Ocean & Cost Less Than $700K (PHOTOS)
These oceanfront houses are cheaper and have better views than condos in Toronto. 🌊
While you might think oceanfront living is out of reach given how expensive Canada's housing market can be, there are stunning homes on the water that are also affordable.
You can find so many houses for sale in Nova Scotia that are right on the ocean, with private beaches and breathtaking waters, and cost less than $700,000.
That's cheaper than a Toronto condo and these homes undoubtedly have better views than any place in the city!
You might be wondering just how inexpensive some properties in Nova Scotia are being sold for right now.
These cheap houses along the coast are on the market with asking prices from $220,000 to $699,000 and they're not even fixer-uppers.
That seems like a big bargain considering how much money waterfront homes are typically listed on the market for in other parts of Canada, including Ontario and B.C.
So, if you want to buy a property on the ocean that won't break the bank or just want to daydream about living at the beach, here are seven oceanfront houses for sale in Nova Scotia that cost less than $700,000!
Oceanfront house on an island
House for sale on the ocean. Right: Room in the house with views of the ocean.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Asking Price: $499,900
Location: Morris Island, NS
Description: This four-bedroom, two-bathroom oceanfront home offers water views from all rooms. The main level features an open-concept kitchen, dining room and living room along with a sunroom and deck.
You get 185 feet of oceanfront outside and there is a staircase that leads down to the water.
Also, the climate on Morris Island is milder and is more similar to B.C.!
Private oceanfront property
House for sale surrounded by trees and the beach. Right: Dining room and living in the house.
Susanne Schwalbach | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Asking Price: $599,000
Location: Heckmans Island, NS
Description: This home is almost at the end of Heckmans Island, just a short drive from Lunenburg, and is a private oceanfront property.
It has an open-concept main floor with a bedroom and a bathroom, then a large primary bedroom upstairs, and a full walkout basement.
Outside, there is a wraparound deck off the main floor and the house is surrounded by towering evergreen trees.
Plus, beyond the backyard, there is a south-facing sandy beach that extends pretty far out, depending on the tide!
Oceanfront house with panoramic sea views
View of the ocean from the deck of the house for sale. Right: Living room in the house with ocean views.
Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Asking Price: $695,000
Location: Western Shore, Lunenburg, NS
Description: Every morning, dawn breaks over the sea in front of this house for sale in Nova Scotia.
The one-level home looks east toward Treasure Island and which is one of the most beautiful ocean vistas in Lunenburg.
On the main floor, you get a large open-concept kitchen and dining area, a living room with stunning water views and cathedral ceilings.
There's a deck along the back of the house that overlooks the lawn and the ocean beyond it which offers you a panoramic sea views.
Then, you walk down granite steps to your own private pebble beach!
Pretty tiny coastal home
Kitchen with checkerboard floors in the house for sale. Right: Aerial view of the house on the bay.
Susan Diamond | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Asking Price: $220,000
Location: Blandford, NS
Description: This coastal home has westward views of Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia's Tancook Islands and beyond.
While there are only 761 square feet of space inside, it is a completely renovated space with rustic wood floors, a bright kitchen with checkboard floors and yellow accents, a new bathroom, and more.
Plus, the house is literally a stone's throw from the ocean and you have access to a beach just across the road.
House with a stony beach and clear blue water
Oceanfront house for sale with a stone beach. Right: Dining room in the house.
Shelley MacLeod | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Asking Price: $675,000
Location: Blanche, NS
Description: This property has just over one kilometre of oceanfront with stunning clear blue water and 120 acres of protected wilderness which makes the home a private retreat.
Inside the house, there is an open-concept design with nine-foot ceilings and a staircase that leads up to the library with breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean and the wilderness.
Then, beyond the evergreen trees that surround the house, there is a long stretch of stony beachfront leading into crystal clear water.
Oceanfront chalet-style cottage
Aerial view of a waterfront house for sale. Right: View of the ocean from the deck.
Alicia Cooper | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Asking Price: $599,000
Location: Martins Point, NS
Description: This oceanfront chalet-style cottage offers beautiful views of the water, with a deck off the main bedroom that's perfectly positioned for watching the sunrise.
Outside, a large deck extends from the main level living room to the backyard.
Then, there is the secluded waterfront with a large dock complete with a float for outdoor living.
The "Lightkeepers Cottage"
View of a historic lighthouse from the house. Right: House for sale that has the ocean on both sides.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Asking Price: $699,000
Location: Cape Forchu, NS
Description: Known as the "Lightkeepers Cottage," this unique property borders the historic Cape Forchu Lighthouse.
The home is on almost three acres of land, extending down to Yarmouth Harbour in the front and False Harbour in the back which means there's steep cliff plunging into the ocean on one side and a stone beach on the other.
Inside, the rooms are spacious and bright with breathtaking ocean views from almost every room and an unobstructed view of the lighthouse.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.