8 Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia, Ontario & Quebec With Stunning Fall Foliage Views In Autumn
Some of these stunning homes cost less than $600,000! 🍂
There are so many breathtaking houses for sale in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec that are perfect places during the fall season.
Autumn is stunning at these homes with cool lakeside mornings, chilly nights warmed by wood-burning fireplaces, and red, orange and yellow leaves falling to the ground.
Some of the houses for sale are not only nestled among trees but are also waterfront as well, located along lakes, rivers and oceans.
Even though the Canadian housing market can be expensive, there are still quite a few cheap homes that are listed for less than $600,000!
If you're looking to buy a house or just want to daydream about living in one of these beautiful locations, here are eight houses for sale in Canada that are autumnal paradises.
Waterfront house in Lac Tremblant
House for sale in Lac-Tremblant-Nord. Right: View of the fall foliage and the lake from the living room.
Steven Lafave | Engel & Völkers Tremblant
Asking Price: $2,695,000
Location: Lac-Tremblant-Nord, QC
Description: This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Quebec is a little pricey compared to other houses for sale but you get a lot of bang for your buck.
It's on a seven-acre mountainside property with stunning views of Lac Tremblant and the hillsides that are covered in trees.
This house features a high-end kitchen, a living room with a stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, terraces that feel like luxury treehouses and more.
Plus, there are oversized windows throughout the living spaces and bedrooms so you can see the red, orange and yellow trees in the fall and the shimmering lake.
Riverside house for sale in Nova Scotia
House for sale in Nova Scotia that's surrounded by trees.
Monica Sontrop | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Asking Price: $499,900
Location: Martin's River, NS
Description: You can get this two-bedroom, two-bath house for sale in Nova Scotia that's nestled on more than an acre of land if you're looking for an autumnal oasis.
There is a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a family room that has built-in bookcases so you can have your own library.
Outside, the deck at the front of the house and the yard offer peace and quiet.
You also get glimpses of Martin's River which is just beyond the yard at the end of the home's driveway.
Farmhouse and ranch for sale in Ontario
House for sale in Ontario with more than 500 acres of land.
Chris Lacharity | Engel & Völkers Ottawa South
Asking Price: $3,988,888
Location: Killaloe, ON
Description: This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Killaloe, which is two hours west of Ottawa, sits on more than 500 acres of land.
There are rolling hills lined with trees on the property that overlook Golden Lake making it a picturesque landscape, especially in the fall.
It can be used for farming, driving around ATVs and snowmobiles, horseback riding or living a private ranch life surrounded by nature.
Not only is there a 2,300-square-foot farmhouse but there are also a bunch of barns and a heated shop.
Lakefront chalet in Quebec
House for sale in Quebec that's on a lake. Right: View of trees from the living room.
Louis Giguère | Engel & Völkers Tremblant
Asking Price: $515,000
Location: Wentworth-Nord, QC
Description: Located on Lac Notre-Dame, this lakeside retreat is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home.
From inside, this rustic chalet boasts breathtaking views of the lake, all of the trees that surround it and the reflection of the red, orange and yellow fall foliage on the water in autumn.
There is a two-sided terrace overlooking the lake and nestled among the trees.
Since the environment is protected by the municipality, you're ensured peace and quiet along with views of nature.
Also, there are cross-country ski trails nearby that are known as some of the finest in the Laurentians.
Mont-Tremblant house for sale
House for sale in Mont-Tremblant that's surrounded by trees. Right: Kitchen that overlooks the forest.
Eric Boissonneault | Engel & Völkers Tremblant
Asking Price: $899,000
Location: Mont-Tremblant, QC
Description: You could get this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Mont-Tremblant surrounded by trees that are stunning shades of red, orange and yellow in the fall.
It has both an industrial and rustic design that includes concrete floors, a wood-burning fireplace, wooden beams, matte black fixtures, and more.
There is a spacious open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen with cathedral ceilings.
Also, since this house for sale is nestled in a forest, you get views of trees from every room.
Outside, there is an elevated patio overlooking the woods, a deck that stretches the length of the front of the home and a firepit that's right beside the tree line.
Log house in Nova Scotia
House for sale in Nova Scotia that's near the ocean. Right: One of the bedrooms in the home.
Lindsay Carroll | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Asking Price: $650,000
Location: Deep Cove, NS
Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house for sale in Nova Scotia is actually a log home!
There is also an atrium with a skylight that brings in natural light and the bedrooms have views of the forest so you feel like you're in a treehouse in the woods
The kitchen and dining room lead out to the deck that has a view from the cove out into the ocean.
This home for sale is on almost an acre of land with a private marina at the end of the drive.
House tucked among the trees
House for sale in Nova Scotia that's surrounded by a forest. Right: Living room in the home.
Desiree Campbell | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Asking Price: $619,000
Location: Mabou, NS
Description: This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house for sale in Nova Scotia is tucked away among the trees.
The sitting room is open to the kitchen for entertaining and the entire space is lit with natural light throughout the day
Also, the main level bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite has vaulted ceilings.
There is also a wraparound porch outside with views of all the trees and the home's 10 acres of land.
Rustic house for sale in Quebec
Kitchen in the house for sale in Chelsea, Quebec. Right: The home nestled among trees that are fall-coloured.
Caroline Bertrand | Engel & Völkers Outaouais
Asking Price: $599,900
Location: Chelsea, QC
Description: This house for sale in Chelsea is a stunning country home on over an acre of land and nestled in a forest that turns red, orange and yellow in the fall.
Along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has rustic wooden floors, wood-burning fireplaces, wooden beams, a screened-in veranda, and windows in each room that have views of the trees.
Plus, the home is less than 10 minutes away from Old Chelsea Village and only 20 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.