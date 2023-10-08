8 Charming Small Towns On Canada's East Coast That Are Even Better In The Fall (PHOTOS)
From seaside villages to wine country.🍂
Charming small towns in Canada are plentiful, but the East Coast of the country shines when the leaves change colour and make the small towns in Atlantic Canada that much more breathtaking.
With the ocean breeze in the crisp fall air you can wander around these quaint small towns and enjoy a slower pace of life. From historic small towns in Nova Scotia that have brightly colours buildings speckling the shoreline to the tiny towns of New Brunswick full of stunning scenery — Canada's East Coast has all the making of a perfect fall getaway.
Add in the sprawling farms and sparkling ocean of P.E.I and the unparalleled charm of Newfoundland and Labrador's communities, and it's hard to beat.
Whether you're an East Coaster like me looking to book a fall retreat not too far from home, or you're somewhere else crafting your Canadian travel bucket list, don't skip over these spots.
St. Andrews, New Brunswick
This oceanside town is the epitome of idyllic, down to its name "St. Andrews by-the-Sea."
Streets here are lined with small shops, cafes, and resturants that add to the chamring small town feel of this place. It's right on the water, so you can wak along the shore and breathe in the salty ocean air as you enjoy the stunning scenery all around.
Here you can visit Kingsbrae Garden, getting lost in the rows of flowers and plants in the lush estate gardens, which will transport you into a fairytale.
To keep the fairytale theme going here you can stay The Algonquin Resort, a historic hotel in the town that will make you feel like you're stepping into a storybook.
Lunenburg, Nova Scotia
This historic fishing town is actually a UNESCO World Heritage site, filled with colourful buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries that draw in tourists.
The town is right on the water, and full of cool shops to check out and some tasty restaurants. The mix of brightly painted buildings, ocean views, and
boats bobbing in the water creates the most picturesque atmosphere. The fall colours on top of everything bring this place to next-level beauty.
Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador
Although not easy to get to for many people, this place is superbly special and breathtaking. It's an island in Newfoundland and Labrador, with striking scenery that's made it a destination known worldwide.
You can take a ferry to the island and stay at the Fogo Island Inn to take your experience to the next level — although it will cost you big, with a rate of $2,875 and up. The modern and luxurious inn has everything from hot tubs overlooking the long stretch of the ocean to an in-house cinema.
"Berry Season" here runs from September to the end of October and brings with it a bounty of berries to the island (as the name suggests). A fall getaway in this spot will include scenic jaunts and handfuls of fresh partridgeberry. As the weather gets even cozier in late fall you can go indoors and cuddle up with a book as you look out onto the crashing waves.
Sussex, New Brunswick
Rolling farmland and lush nature brings a sense of peacefulness to Sussex, a small town in New Brunswick. It's not the classic oceanside community you might envision when thinking of the East Coast, but it's full of its own beauty and charm.
The town center is tiny but you can walk along the streets and stop in at local shops and restaurants, enjoying the murals painted on buildings along the way.
The real intrigue here can be found just driving around, stopping to see covered bridges and looking out onto the changing fall colours. Hike up Sussex Bluff trail and you'll get to really take in the beauty of this town as you look out onto the sprawling countryside.
Baddeck, Nova Scotia
When you think of fall in the Maritimes the image of Cape Breton's Cabot Trail likely comes to mind. Rocky coastlines with the ocean on one side and trees bursting with reds and oranges on the other make up the famous road trip loop.
The gateway to that beauty is the village of Baddeck, with its own breathtaking scenery. Explore the nearby Uisge Bàn Falls Provincial Park or watch the sailboats go by here before setting out on the iconic Cape Breton road trip.
Summerside, P.E.I
This spot is technically a city but offers all the small-town vibes you're probably dreaming of this season.
Just driving through P.E.I and enjoying the scenic views of the ocean and farmland is bucket-list-worthy in itself. You can explore red sand beaches, stop in at picturesque lighthouses, spend the afternoon at a U-Pick farm, and walk along the coastline.
Summerside is right on the water, with lots of local businesses to check out and some fun events in the fall. Get in the fall mood by going to the Annual PEI Giant Pumpkin & Squash Weigh-off or catch one of the local band performances here.
Wolfville, Nova Scotia
Natural beauty surrounds Wolfville's small but lively town, with its downtown area full of local shops. With the Bay Of Fundy on its doorstep, this town is the perfect place to explore some of the best parts of Nova Scotia.
Set in the Annapolis Valley, it's also home to some wineries that make a fall trip that much better. On a sunny fall day, you can go for a visit to Benjamin Bridge winery and walk between rows of grapes with the trees changing colour around you.
Shediac, New Brunswick
Beaches aren't only for summer and sunbathing, and a fall visit to Shediac will prove it. You can walk around the beach listening to the sound of the waves and feeling the sand between your toes while in cozy clothes too — and the view won't disappoint. You'll get a classic Maritime vibe here, down to the lighthouse, colourful buildings, and lots and lots of lobster.
A visit here isn't complete without a picture next to the Giant Lobster, an iconic roadside attraction that makes an appearance in many family photo albums.
These small towns are waiting for you to explore this fall, so pack your bags and get ready to hit the road. Don't forget your camera, because idyllic scenes of fall in Canada's East Coast are ahead!