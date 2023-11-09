This Small Canadian Town Is The 'Iceberg Capital Of The World' & It's A Glistening Paradise
You can also see whales here!🧊
At a certain time of the year massive mountains of ice float into this tiny town in Newfoundland and Labrador, towering above the homes and creating a uniquely stunning scene.
The town, Twillingate, is known for its front-row seats of iceberg viewing, and has even been dubbed the "iceberg capital of the world." It has a lot to live up to with that kind of title, but it manages to do just that.
The beauty of Newfoundland and Labrador as a whole is unmatched — from picturesque streets lined with colourful houses to jagged cliffs hugging the shoreline with waves crashing below. The entire province is brimming with scenic nature, and there are endless corners of beauty tucked away there.
Twillingate is one of those corners, and if you visit during the peak iceberg season (between May and July) you'll be privvy to one of the most unique experiences in Canada.
Stroll around the town or take a hike along the shoreline and watch as mammoth-sized icebergs drift by. The unreal sight draws in tourists every year, hoping to get a glance at the natural wonders.
You can even take one of the boat tours to get even more up close and personal with 12,000-year-old icebergs that have made their way from Greenland.
Depedning on when you visit you can also go whale watching here — which is at its height from mid-May to September — or just enjoy the views of the rugged coastline.
Getting to this spot isn't exactly easy, depending on where you're travelling from, but it is worth it.
You can fly into the St. John's International Airport and make the 5.5-hour long drive to Twillingate, or fly into the Gander International Airport and do a 90-minute drive.
You can also take a ferry from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland and Labrador if you really want to take on a journey.
Make sure to add a visit to this special place to your bucket list!