I Grew Up On Canada's East Coast & These Are My 7 Fave Vacation Spots In Atlantic Canada
The rest of Canada has nothing on these places! 🇨🇦
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The East Coast of Canada is underrated in so many ways (in my very biased opinion as a Nova Scotian), and while the rest of Canada is using their vacation time hitting up tourist hot spots like Toronto and Vancouver, we're over here enjoying crowd-free destinations.
Summer vacations in Nova Scotia, P.E.I., New Brunswick, and Newfoundland can mean sandy beaches, surf towns, and lots of lobster rolls.
If sandy feet and salty hair isn't your thing (but why?), then the colder months give their own type of magic. Winter brings cottage vibes, hearty Atlantic Canadian food, and days spent exploring cozy small towns.
Whether you're a Maritimer looking for a staycation or are someone planning a road trip through Canada's East Coast, here are my favourite spots you should hit up.
Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia
While it's not big enough to actually be considered a "surf town" this is the place that surfers flock to in the Maritimes.
Rent some boards at Lawrencetown Surf Co. and hit the beautiful rocky beach here. It's not too far from Halifax and makes the perfect stop on a road trip.
If it's still winter don't fret. A winter walk on the beach and a cozy stay at Lawrencetown Lodge still makes for a relaxing vacation.
Fundy National Park
I live in B.C. now, so know that the rest of Canada has their fair share of out-of-this-world beauty — but Fundy National Park is still one of my favourite hiking and camping spots.
Set on the Bay Of Fundy, this park has a rocky coastline that you can explore for days and views you'll never forget.
It's about an hour from Saint John, New Brunswick — not to be confused with St. John's, as many unfortunate travellers who booked the wrong flight have come to know — which is a great place to stay.
Okay I'll admit, I lived in Saint John for a long time so am brimming with bias, but seriously, it's a cool city.
Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia
Hit up this area of Nova Scotia for wine tours, farmlands, and historical sites like Fort Anne.
You can fully embrace country living here — and honestly, in most East Coast spots.
St. Andrews, New Brunswick
A lot of the spots on this list are ocean-side towns, because well, when in Rome.
St. Andrews is another one of these little towns, but located in New Brunswick. Its big draw is the whale watching, shops, and overall hospitality of the town. Many travelling here stay at The Algonquin Resort, which allegedly inspired Stephen King for The Shining.
Spooky? Yes.
Worth the risk for the luxurious stay? Also, yes.
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
While the other Atlantic Canadian provinces are more accessible for people in Ontario and Québec, since you can drive to them, Newfoundland is a bit trickier.
It's not exactly an easy stop to tag onto an East Coast road trip, but it's worth the flight (or very long ferry ride) over.
Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the most unique spots in Canada, with its own culture, cuisine, and style. There are breathtaking hikes, mouthwatering restaurants, and rows of brightly coloured houses deemed "Jellybean Row" to keep you coming back.
Charlottetown
P.E.I. is a go-to vacation destination, and people often flock to Charlottetown before or after hitting up the many red-sand beaches on the island. Charlottetown has some amazing food and overall a really cool vibe, plus you can check out the surrounding area while there.
In the summer you can go and explore Cavendish or Brackley Beach. After many childhood trips to P.E.I., I'm left with some pretty special memories of this place.
Chester
If it's summer, Nova Scotia's south shore is the place to go.
This teeny town is right on the ocean and known for its sailing community. You can stroll around the cute local shops and head down to the water to watch one of their many sailing races.
Keep on driving and you'll hit Lunenburg — a picturesque port town with colourful buildings that's actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site.