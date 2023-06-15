I Visited This Spot In BC & Felt Like I Was On A European Summer Vacation (PHOTOS)
Who needs Lake Como?
Summer is fast approaching and if you're starting to have that disappointing realization that your budget might not quite stretch to that Lake Como trip you've been dreaming of, you might be in luck. I recently visited one spot in B.C. and I was struck by how similar it was to going on a European vacation, without the hefty price tag.
Kelowna, a city in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley, might just be one of the most perfect Canadian vacation spots to visit this summer. It has so much of what you'd want from a European vacation and you won't have to shell out for expensive flights.
After spending some time in the city earlier this year, I realized I'd found one of my favourite Canadian vacation spots.
It's super easy to road trip to as it's just over a four-hour drive from Vancouver and around seven hours from Calgary, but there are also plenty of affordable flights directly into the city.
If you're looking for somewhere to head this summer, there are so many reasons to choose Kelowna.
The scenery is incredible
One thing you need to know about the Okanagan Valley is it is honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever visited. While I'm used to being close to some pretty incredible mountains and lakes in Alberta, it somehow feels completely different in B.C.
Kelowna and the surrounding area is just so green and lush with huge mountains, enormous lakes, beaches and stunning waterfalls. It's honestly like someone upped the vibrancy, especially when the sun is shining.
Whether you're sticking to the city, or happy to take a drive out into the Okanagan Valley or Lake Country, there's so much beautiful scenery to take in. The road trip alone is so pretty that it's worth the journey.
Despite being easily drivable from larger cities, it feels like a million miles away.
You can visit a different winery every day
The area around Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley is famous for its wineries and if you're in the area, you'll struggle to choose from all the incredible spots. If you're a wine lover, there are more than enough options to tackle a new spot every day.
Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna looks like a modern-day Italian castle and you can sip on the incredible wine and also drink in the views of the stunning vineyard overlooking the sparkling Okanagan Lake. It's the perfect spot to grab a sunset drink.
If you're willing to travel a little bit further, you can also check out District Wine Village, just outside Oliver, B.C., around an hour and 20 minutes from Kelowna. At the village, you'll find 12 unique wineries where you can sample delicious wine and food all together in one spot.
Even if wine isn't your thing, the area is packed full of orchards producing delicious cider as well as plenty of breweries. Truck59 Ciderhouse is a must-visit for cider lovers with spectacular views over the orchard and Okanagan Lake.
You can hang out at the beach
If you're craving a beach vacation, Kelowna is also a great option. Despite being right in the middle of B.C., the city is home to a ton of stunning sandy beaches on the shore of Okanagan Lake, surrounded by mountains and the views are like nothing you've ever seen before.
In downtown Kelowna right alongside Kelowna City Park, you can check out the white sands of Hot Sands Beach. It's the perfect spot to dip your toes in the lake, lounge around in the sand or take a beachfront walk to watch the sunset. There are also volleyball, basketball and tennis courts close by if you're up for some activities.
Gyro Beach is also on the shore of Okanagan Lake and the popular spot is the perfect place to spend a summer day with soft sands and shallow water. If you're brave enough, there's even a zip line straight into the lake.
Adventure-lovers will be at home here
As well as hitting up the beach, Kelowna and the surrounding area are also full to the brim with outdoor activities to check out too from hiking to cycling so prepare to get active!
Apex Trail is super accessible from downtown Kelowna and the hike is around four kilometres each way. Once you reach the top of Knox Mountain, you get incredible views of Kelowna, Okanagan Lake and the surrounding valley. It's the perfect place to stop for a snack and relax.
Another popular spot on the outskirts of the city is Myra Canyon. The popular cycling route follows parts of the Kettle Valley Railway where you'll cross trestles, steel bridges and cycle through tunnels as part of the loop all within the space of an hour. If you don't have your own bike with you, there are plenty of rental shops to pick up some wheels.
Kelowna is also a super popular spot for golfers with impressive courses like Tower Ranch and Black Mountain.
Of course, because of the lake, there's also plenty of water sports. You can head out onto the water on a paddle board, kayak and or you can even rent a boat and spend hours out on the open water.
There's so much good food
While Kelowna is a fairly small city, it actually has a pretty impressive array of restaurants and cuisines to try with everything from fine dining to casual spots, depending on your vacation budget.
There are dozens of restaurants with lakefront or rooftop patios with happy hours where you can enjoy a meal and take in the gorgeous views of the Okanagan Valley.
One of my personal favourites is Skinny Duke's, right in the heart of downtown Kelowna. Its menu is packed full of everything from pizza to Asian-inspired fried rice and crab noodles.
There's also a ton of lively bars and breweries available to check out too if you're looking to make the most of being in vacation mode.
