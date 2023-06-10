8 European Cities You Can Visit From Toronto With Canada's New Low-Cost Airline This Summer
Low-cost carrier Play Airlines is taking off in Canada very soon!
Pack your bags! Canada's brand new budget airline is taking flight this month, offering cheap flights to tons of destinations in Europe.
Play Airlines, a new low-cost carrier that operates flights between Iceland and Europe, will soon offer service to Canada, allowing Canucks the ability to travel to places like Italy and Greece for cheap.
If you've been thinking about booking a trip, Play has shared some of their top European destinations for Canadians this summer that offer low-cost airfare.
Featuring iconic tourist attractions, scenic wonders and tons of history, these spots definitely deserve a place on your travel bucket list.
While the exact cost of your trip will depend on the dates of travel and how long you go, these prices are meant to give you an idea of how much you can expect to pay.
Ready to get going? Here are eight trips you can book with Play Airlines this summer for an affordable price.
London, England
Why You Need To Go: London calling! If spotting royals and trips to museums sound like your idea of a good time, London may be the place for you this summer.
Some of the top attractions to see this year include Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, and the Tower of London, which is one of the world's most famous buildings.
Harry Potter fans will also not want to miss the Warner Bros. Studio tour The Making Of Harry Potter, where you can get a behind-the-scenes look at how the iconic films were made and step right into authentic movie sets.
Flight details: Canadians can book flights from Hamilton to London Stansted Airport for $317 one way or $784 round-trip this summer, with the cheapest fares available in July.
Stockholm, Sweden
Why You Need To Go: Colourful Stockholm is the perfect place for those looking for tons of things to see and do on their trip.
Stockholm is probably most popular for its many museums, like Skansen, the world's oldest open-air museum, and ABBA The Museum, a must-visit spot for fans of the Europop group.
Some of the top things to do in Stockholm include Drottningholm Palace, Sweden's best-preserved royal palace constructed in the 17th century, the iconic Stockholm City Hall, and Monteliusvägen, a walking path with spectacular views of the city.
Visitors will find that everyone speaks English in the nearly cash-free city, making it easy for non-Swedes to find their way around.
Flight Details: Canadians can book one-way flights to Stockholm for $403 in July, or find round trips for about $815 in August.
Berlin, Germany
Why You Need To Go: Called a "cosmopolitan city with an edge," Berlin is a place with something for everyone, whether you're after cultural experiences, great food or nightlife.
Some of the top attractions in Berlin include the Reichstag building, particularly the large glass dome where visitors can get a bird's eye view of city, and Brandenburg Gate, a famous monument in the city built in the 18th century.
Visitors may also want to check out the Berlin Television Tower, the tallest building in the city, which offers 360-degree, panoramic views.
Berlin is also known for its reputation for partying, with the city said to be home to some of the best nightclubs in the world, where people don't just party for hours, but days.
Flight Details: Travellers can find flights from Hamilton to Berlin for as little as $418 one-way, or round-trip flights for $1,077.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Why You Need To Go: For history and tons of charm, travellers will want to head to the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
The city, which is known as one of the happiest in the world, is home to royal and historic sites and outdoor attractions, and is also known to be the world's best bike city.
One of the top things to do in Copenhagen is visit the stunning Amalienborg Palace, where you can get a behind-the-scenes look at a real royal palace and the seat of one of the world's oldest monarchies, as well as witness the iconic changing of the guards.
Visitors may also want to check out the Round Tower, an observatory built in the early 17th century that has become one of Copenhagen's most iconic buildings, as well as Bakken, a mini theme park in the woods north of the city that's actually the oldest amusement park in the world.
Flight Details: Round-trip flights to Copenhagen can be booked for around $904 this summer, or one-way for $308.
Paris, France
Why You Need To Go: A trip to the city of love is a must for any who have never been. Here, you'll want to make sure you have time to take in Paris' many museums, monuments, parks, and food.
Some must-see spots include the Eiffel Tower (naturally), the Louvre Museum (a must-stop to see the Mona Lisa), and the Arc de Triomphe.
However, you may also want to make time to see some special exhibits that are on for the summer, including Tim Burton's Labyrinth, which takes visitors into his inner world and creative process, and Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a touring exhibition open at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles that celebrates all things Harry Potter and the Wizarding World.
Flight Details: Canadians can find cheap flights to Paris from Hamilton in August and early September, with one-way fares for around $600 and round-trip flights for around $1,029.
Reykjavik, Iceland
Why You Need To Go: Iceland offers an incredible mix of culture and wild landscapes, with unique things to do and see on your trip.
One thing Iceland is famous for is its geothermal lagoons, like the Blue Lagoon, a must-visit site for tourists.
You can also see many natural wonders like a black sand beach and towering waterfalls, see wildlife like whales and puffins and even hike on glaciers.
Many new attractions have opened or are set to open to tourists in 2023, including the "most colourful room in Iceland," a chance to watch lava flow in Reykjavik, and a "whale fjord" you can swim in.
Flight Details: Flights to Iceland from Hamilton can be found for as low as $257 one-way or about $655 round-trip, with some of the cheapest fares found in July.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Why You Need To Go: The capital of the Netherlands has been called one of the world's most vibrant cities, with its brightly coloured bicycles, picturesque canals and historic homes giving the city an almost fairytale-like feel.
Top sights include Museumplein, the largest square in Amsterdam where several of the city's best museums can be found, the Amsterdam Castle Muiderslot, one of the most famous castles in the Netherlands that looks like a storybook, and IJ-Hallen, one of Europe's best and biggest flea markets.
Amsterdam has also been said to have one of Europe's most exciting food scenes, so be sure to carve out some time for trying the local cuisines.
Flight Details: Travellers can find one-way flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton for $391 this summer, or round-trip flights for about $818.
Dublin, Ireland
Why You Need To Go: The capital of the Republic of Ireland has something for every kind of traveller, whether you're looking to taste local food, see astounding natural sights, or want to delve into Irish culture.
Those who enjoy a brew will want to visit the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland's top visitor attraction where you can learn about retro advertising and the craft of brewing, topping it all off with a pint in the 360-degree Gravity Bar.
Other top attractions include Dublin Castle, a structure that has been used as a court, a fortress, and even a site of execution, and The Book of Kells and Trinity College, home to the Long Room Library, which has been called one of Europe's most magnificent libraries.
There's also tons of nature and wildlife to see in the city, including lush beaches like the pretty Killiney Beach and many outdoor parks.
Flight Details: Round-trip flights to Dublin from Hamilton are available for $800 with Play, or you can find one-way flights from Canada to the city for $374.
Where does Play Airlines fly from in Canada?
Play Airlines flights will take off from the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport starting on June 22, 2023.
Here's a full list of destinations Canadians can jet off to with Play this summer:
- Sweden (Gothenburg, Stockholm)
- Denmark (Copenhagen, Aalborg, Billund)
- Spain (Tenerife, Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Mallorca)
- Greece (Athens)
- U.K. (Liverpool, London)
- Italy (Bologna, Venice)
- Germany (Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg)
- Portugal (Lisbon, Porto)
- France (Paris)
- Iceland (Reykjavik)
- Poland (Warsaw)
- Ireland (Dublin)
- Cezch Republic (Prague)
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.