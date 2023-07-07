7 Destinations You Can Fly To From Toronto For $600 Round-Trip Or Less
If you're thinking about planning a vacation this year, it's not too late to find a deal on flights!
You can find quite a few destinations that you can visit from Toronto with cheap flights, allowing you to put more money toward your activities and travel.
To inspire your wanderlust, we've rounded up a few cities across the globe where you can get a sweet deal on airfare in 2023. Here are seven destinations you can fly to round trip from Toronto this year for $600 or less.
Cancun, Mexico
When: December 2023
Airline: Flair Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Cancun is a winter getaway destination for Canadians for a reason -- outside of the beaches and all-inclusive resorts, the city also offers tons of opportunities for adventure and history.
From turquoise cenotes to day trips to archaeological sites, there's so much to explore here. However, for those who want to relax and unwind on the sand, Cancun has more than enough postcard-worthy beaches to choose from.
December is said to be the best time to visit Cancun, when there's less humidity and chance of rain. However, this is also when prices can be high.
Booking just on the cusp of the shoulder season (October through November) can get you a deal on airfare while still enjoying the pleasantness of December weather.
You can do this with Flair Airlines, which is offering cheap flights from Toronto to Cancun throughout November.
One great deal is November 29 to December 5, which will cost you $415 with the airline.
Reykjavik, Iceland
When: Starting in September 2023
Airline: Play Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Canada's new budget carrier Play Airlines offers cheap flights to 34 cities in Europe, including Reykjavik, Iceland.
In September and October, you can find tons of flight deals to the city for under $600 round-trip. For example, a trip from September 22-29 will cost you $545 round-trip with the airline, while a trip from October 23-30 will only cost you $434.
As for why you should go there, Reyjkavik serves as the gateway to Iceland, where you can get incredible natural experiences like seeing massive waterfalls, hiking on a glacier, and bathing in geothermal pools.
Los Angeles, California
When: August & September 2023
Airline: Lynx Air
Why You Need To Go: Los Angeles offers opportunities for celebrity-spotting, must-visit attractions like Hollywood Boulevard and iconic sights like the Hollywood Sign.
September is said to be one of the best times to visit when there are fewer crowds and the heat is less intense. During the month, L.A. still gets pleasant weather, with highs of as much as 29 C.
If visiting the city of angels is on your list, you can find cheap flights to Los Angeles from Toronto with Lynx Air.
The low-cost carrier has cheap airfare for the end of August and September. For instance, a flight from Toronto to L.A. departing on August 27 and returning on September 3 would cost just $483 round trip.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
When: November 2023
Airline: WestJet
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a tropical vacation? Many say the best time to go to Jamaica is November until mid-December, you can find great deals on airfare and resorts and the season hasn't started.
If this sounds good to you, you can find flight deals with WestJet from Toronto to Jamaica for around $600 or less.
For instance, a flight departing Toronto on November 20 and returning on the 27 rings up at just $570 round trip.
Temperatures in November average around 27 C, aka the perfect weather for outdoor, summery activities, of which there are many.
From hiking and water sports to visiting historical sites and going on food tours, there's tons of culture and history to explore in Jamaica, as well as, of course, some incredible beaches.
Paris, France
When: September, October, & November 2023
Airline: Play Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Visiting Paris in the fall could score you some seriously low airfare, with many flights under $600 roundtrip with Play Airlines.
For example, a flight from October 23-31 will cost $527 round trip, meaning you can put more money towards the sights and activities you want to see and do in the city.
And there's plenty to choose from -- with museums, monuments, tours, gardens, gastronomy, and more, you'll have plenty to see and do in the city of love.
While many may choose to visit in the summer, visiting as late as November means lower flight ticket prices, shorter lines at tourist attractions and Christmas markets, and has actually been called the "best time to travel" to the city by Travel + Leisure.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
When: August, September & October 2023
Airline: Flair Airlines
Why You Need To Go: For almost as much as what you could spend on a fancy dinner in Toronto, you can fly to sunny Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Flair Airlines.
With low prices from August all the way into November, you can get a deal on a sunny escape and enjoy its 24 miles of beautiful beaches.
While Toronto will only get chillier as we get into November, Fort Lauderdale will still be enjoying high temperatures by then, with highs of around 27-30. By going later in the year though, you'll likely find fewer crowds and cheaper prices on things like hotels.
In terms of deals, a flight with Flair Airlines from September 3-10 would cost you only $241.
Dublin, Ireland
When: September & October 2023
Airline: Play Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Dreaming of visiting the Emerald Isle? In September and October, you can find flights from Toronto to Dublin, Ireland, for under $600 round trip.
For example, a flight from September 18-26 with Play Airlines will cost you just $584.
As the capital and the largest city in Ireland, there's tons of history and culture to experience in Dublin. You'll find cobblestone streets, historical buildings, charming riverside settings and, of course, more than a few places to enjoy a good pint.
Visiting in September offers mild weather with a touch of cool fall air, as well as fewer crowds.
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.