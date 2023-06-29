8 Cheap Flights From Toronto To Help You Afford A Summer Europe Trip

canada travel

Lake Como in Italy.

If you've found yourself scrolling on Instagram or TikTok recently, seeing all your friends on epic European vacations and wondering how you can do the same, you're in luck.

While flights across the Atlantic can be pretty pricey, there are more than a few cheap flights to stunning European destinations that you can take advantage of this summer.

Using flight information from Skyscanner, we've compiled a list of some of the top European destinations you can visit this summer without completely breaking the bank.

Iceland

Details: If you've dreamt of seeing the stunning landscapes and the dreamy Blue Lagoon of Iceland, you can snag flights from Toronto to Reykjavik for as low as $543 for a round-trip. Plus, you'll get to test out low-cost Play Airlines.

Denmark

Details: Copenhagen should be on anyone's travel bucket list — just look at the colourful buildings of Nyhavn and the adorable Tivoli Gardens. If your ideal summer plan is to eat as many Danish pastries as physically possible, you can get round-trip flights from Toronto to Copenhagen for $675.

Ireland

Details: Dublin is a truly beautiful European city with so much history to explore. Between the iconic Guinness Storehouse to exploring the grounds of Trinity College, you won't be stuck for things to do. Flights to Dublin from Toronto start from $712 for a round trip.

Sweden

Details: Flights to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, are also relatively affordable at $731 for a round trip from Toronto. Be sure to check out the tons of museums and galleries, including the ABBA museum, for a deep dive into one of the most famous Swedish musical exports.

The Netherlands

Details: Amsterdam is a beautiful city packed full of history that you can easily explore on foot, by bike or even grab a boat along one of the city's famous canals. Round-trip flights to Amsterdam start from $757 from Toronto.

France

Details: You can see the city of love, Paris, up close and personal this summer with flights as low as $765 from Toronto. Walk along the Seine, check out the Eiffel Tower and sample some of the most delicious French cuisine in this incredible city.

Spain

Details: If a beach vacation is more your speed, you can get flights from Toronto to the city of Malaga on Spain's Costa del Sol for $809. Check out some of the city's impressive beaches and take in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Italy

Details: You can fly straight into Milan from Toronto for $890 for a round trip. While you're there, you'll be able to take in the magical historic city and its sights, including the cathedral or take a day trip out to the stunning Lake Como.

