Air Canada Has A 'Flight Pass' That Lets You Take Unlimited Trips & Save Money On Tickets
You can travel coast to coast whenever you want!
If you're thinking about planning a vacation, Air Canada offers travellers a way to lock in prices and get cheap flights from Canada to so many sunny destinations.
The Air Canada Flight Pass allows you to prebook credits that can later be redeemed for flights, and you can even book unlimited passes that let you travel as much as you want.
The flight passes allow you to lock in deals for future travel, and since they can be used within Canada and to sunny destinations in the U.S., you can use them to snag a deal on vacations.
If you're thinking about jetting off, here's what you need to know about Air Canada's flight passes.
How does the Air Canada flight pass work?
The Air Canada flight pass allows you to pay a flat fee for a certain amount of travel, enabling you to lock in prices rather than paying for each flight separately.
The pass is worth a certain number of credits, with each credit redeemable for a one-way trip, including connecting flights.
So if you purchase a pass with six or eight credits, you're paying a flat fee for six or eight one-way trips, rather than paying for each flight individually.
The flight passes are available for several different routes and regions, with passes for travel between the U.S. and Canada, within Canada, and between Canada and other countries.
The All Across Canada flight pass lets you take 10 one-way trips within Canada for a fixed rate, in either economy or business class, starting at $7,062.
Another allows you to pay a flat fee for six flights to sun destinations like Hawaii and Florida, perfect spots for soaking up the sun.
You'll need to be an Aeroplan member to purchase a flight pass with Air Canada, however, it's free to sign up.
Flight passes are valid for 12 months, meaning you have to use your credits within this time, although you can also purchase a three-month extension.
Are there unlimited flight passes?
Air Canada also offers unlimited flight passes for certain destinations.
Unlimited flight passes are available across Canada, meaning you can pay a flat fee to take as many flights as you'd like across the country, granted that you take them within three or six months, with prices starting at $4,301 for the six-month pass.
Unlimited passes are also available for travel between cities in Western Canada and those in the southwestern U.S., like Phoenix, Arizona, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Palm Springs.
Are Air Canada flight passes worth it?
While the flights do work out to be a little more than that of some of Canada's low-cost carriers, the passes allow you to lock in prices for travel at later dates, meaning you can still get a great deal if the prices for flights rise later.
The unlimited flight passes, in particular, may be worth the money if you think you'll be travelling a lot within a year.
The passes also allow travellers to get a great deal on flights in Air Canada's business class, with the price per flight oftentimes working out to be much less than paying for a business class seat later on.
For example, the Southwestern flight pass, which allows you to travel between cities in Western Canada and U.S. cities like San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, costs $4,340 for six flight credits in business class.
This works out to be just $723 per flight — a steal when you consider that a business class flight from Vancouver to Las Vegas currently rings up at over $1,300.
So if you've always wanted to experience Air Canada's first class, the flight pass might be a cheaper way to do it.
Happy travels!