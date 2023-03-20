Air Canada Is Having A Sale On Flights Across The Country & Tickets Are As Low As $59
If you're planning a spring or summer getaway, you may want to take note of an Air Canada sale currently offering great deals on flights.
Air Canada's "Fly Away" sale is on now, offering a discount on flights across Canada — but not for long!
The airline is offering 20% off base fares on all of its flights within Canada.
This means travellers can get a deal on trips, like from Toronto to Vancouver, and find cheap flights to Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa and more Canadian cities.
With the promotion, you can book a flight from Toronto to Vancouver for just $133 one way, which is even cheaper than what some of Canada's low-cost airlines are offering for the same route.
One of the best deals, however, is a trip from Vancouver to Calgary, which rings up as low as $59 with the promo. Flights can be booked for travel into the summer as well — fancy a trip to the Calgary Stampede, anyone?
The 20% off promotion also applies to Air Canada's business class, meaning you could upgrade your travel and experience first-class while flying at a discount — if you're so inclined.
It also applies to Air Canada Rouge (and Premium Rouge), the airline's secondary brand.
It's worth noting that those who fly Premium Rouge or in Air Canada's business class will also get complimentary access to Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounges, which can be found all over the country.
Sound like a sweet deal? The Air Canada seat sale can be applied to travel from March 27 to December 15, 2023, but flights must be booked by March 21, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
To get the discount, use the Air Canada promo code FME9MVC1 when making new bookings.
If you're looking for more ways to save on flights this summer, a TikToker recently shared a hack that can allow travellers to get free flights from Canada, and the tip could actually pay for your next ticket.
Air Canada also offers a Flight Pass that allows travellers to take unlimited flights and save money on tickets.
