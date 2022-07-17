The Top Places To Visit In Canada For Summer Were Revealed & They Might Not Be Where You Think
You'll definitely want to book a trip to these spots! 🇨🇦
If you're trying to figure out where you should book a vacation this summer, why not have a staycation right here? There are so many amazing places to visit in Canada, from iconic landmarks to historical communities to breathtaking shores.
In fact, many Canadians are opting to travel domestically rather than booking international vacations this summer, and there are specific regions of the country they're heading to.
Narcity spoke to Katherine Foxcroft, product manager at Fresh Tracks Canada, a Canadian-exclusive travel company, about the top three spots in the country Canucks are visiting this summer.
The Canadian Rockies
"The Canadian Rockies are just considered to be an iconic bucket list destination, globally," Foxcroft says. “Canadians are heading to Banff and Jasper to explore the breathtaking mountains and stunning turquoise lakes in droves."
In the Rockies, you'll find iconic attractions like Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, stunning waterfalls like Athabasca Falls and Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park, and tons of incredible places to hike and swim.
"It's really accessible. People can fly into Calgary and Edmonton and be in the heart of the national parks," Foxcroft continues. "The distances between, for instance, Banff and Jasper National Park are not that great, so even if you have just a few days, you really can get a lot out of your experience."
The Maritimes
In the Maritime provinces, namely, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, you'll find charming towns and stunning beaches and, of course, be treated to the fresh seafood the areas are known for, like lobster, clams and oysters.
According to Foxcroft, the amazing coastlines found in the Maritimes are what really draw people in.
"Especially if you're in one of the interior provinces," she says. "You have places like Cape Breton Highlands National Park, the Bay of Fundy and the coastal drives on P.E.I. that really appeal to people."
"And of course, you have the unique cultural elements of the Maritimes as well. So you've got the French and Irish and Scottish and English First Nations culture, and I think that's almost like going to a different world for some people."
"Specifically for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., we find that people always want to visit the really picturesque villages south of Halifax along the Lighthouse Route," says Foxcroft.
Quebec
Quebec is known for its charming cobblestone streets, historic sites and French cuisine, which may have Canadians feeling like they've been "transported to a completely different culture," when they visit, says Foxcroft.
"While international travel has opened up, people are still finding the idea of travelling within North America really appealing, and going to Quebec, you can kind of feel like you're getting away to a little piece of Europe."
"People love to explore the Old Port of Montreal and Quebec City," she says.
She notes that Quebec is great because you can easily "hop out of the cities and you're kind of just immersed in nature."
The Charlevoix region, she says, is a place many go to enjoy the outdoors.
"People can go whale watching in the St. Lawrence River and you'll have just an incredible network of national parks nearby for really good hiking and outdoor adventure as well."
"It's really exciting to have travel back this year, to see people going back to the cities as well as the resorts, and to see a lot of these attractions and towns and hotels and tour operators got to make improvements and kind of reinvent themselves through COVID," says Foxcroft.
"It's a really exciting time for travel in Canada."