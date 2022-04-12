5 Destinations In BC & Alberta Were Ranked In Canada's 10 Best Places To Visit This Spring
How many will you visit?
Warmer weather is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to start making those spring travel plans. If you're looking for some inspiration, five destinations across B.C. and Alberta have been ranked as some of the best places to visit in Canada this spring.
Luggage delivery company MyBaggage analyzed the top 10 destinations to visit in the Great White North. Each location was ranked based on the number of TikTok views it received, the average spring temperatures, the cost of visiting, and their TripAdvisor review scores.
According to the study, the stunning Lake Louise was the highest-ranked destination to visit in Alberta and the second highest-ranked in Canada. The lake has average temperatures of 10 C and has received six million views on TikTok securing its spot.
While Lake Louise is a super popular destination to visit in the summer, spring is one of the best times to go to "avoid the big crowds and have better visibility" the study said. However, if you do visit in Spring, be warned that the lake will likely still be frozen over.
Lake Louise was beaten to the top spot by Ontario's Niagara Falls, which has a five-star TripAdvisor rating and a huge 47.9 million views on TikTok.
Several other destinations in B.C. and Alberta also hit the top 10. Stanley Park in Vancouver was ranked in seventh place, followed by Banff's Glacier Skywalk, and Lake Okanagan in B.C.
Butchart Gardens in Victoria was ranked in tenth place. The gardens were also recently named one of the most beautiful gardens in the world.