These 12 Small Towns Just Landed On A List Of The Best In Canada & They Are Super Charming
Time to start exploring.
We all know that Canada is a land of beauty, but there are some truly wonderful small towns across the country that you may have never even heard of.
Travel + Leisure recently released a list of the 12 best small towns in Canada that "deliver on adventure, charm, and hospitality" and they look absolutely wonderful.
From coast to coast, here's a peek at some of the most charming little spots in the country.
Golden, British Columbia
The town of Golden is every nature lover's dream. It's surrounded by six national parks and has "spectacular scenery, iconic hiking trails, waterfalls, lakes and heritage sites of the national parks." If you're feeling brave, you can walk across one of Canada's highest suspension bridges that's 426 feet above a canyon.
Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec
This "picture postcard-like" town has a little bit of everything. There are mountains, the bay itself, galleries, museums, and lots of local products to explore and taste.
Churchill, Manitoba
If you love wildlife, you'll want to check out Churchill, also known as the polar bear capital of the world. It's located 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg and can only be reached by plane or train. You'll also have a chance to view the spectacular Northern Lights, which are visible 300 days of the year.
Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia
From cute shops to unforgettable culinary experiences, this little town features plenty of perfect Instagram moments. You can spend time out on the water in the sheltered bay either by yourself or with a tour guide and enjoy the birds and marine life.
Tofino, British Columbia
This picturesque town is home to the UNESCO Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Region which boasts "profound biodiversity and environmental culture." Come for nature, but stay for the vibrant food scene and artistic and cultural features.
Elora, Ontario
Dubbed Ontario's most beautiful village, this town is situated on the edge of a gorge. It has pretty architectural features and plenty of local shops to scratch that retail itch.
Victoria-by-the-Sea, Prince Edward Island
Victoria-by-the-sea is a gorgeous village on the south shore of Prince Edward Island. The coastal town has a population of fewer than 200 people and features loads of family-run businesses, tree-lined streets, and you can even watch lobster fishers bring in their daily hauls. And for theatre-lovers, you can even catch a show in the historic community hall.
Banff, Alberta
Tucked away in Banff National Park lies the stunning small town of Banff, Alberta. It's a dreamy mountain town with chalet-style buildings and views everywhere you look. It's perfect for an afternoon of shopping and dining, or even a one-night stay while making your way through the park.
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Wine lovers can unite in this small Ontario town. Niagara-on-the-Lake sits on the shores of Lake Ontario and if the stunning views aren't enough, it has a thriving arts scene and of course thanks to its expansive vineyard, lots of wine. It's the perfect day trip from Toronto or weekend getaway with your significant other.
St. Andrews by-the-Sea, New Brunswick
Now this next small town is one of the oldest in the Maritimes. St. Andrews by-the-Sea in New Brunswick is classified as a National Historic District and features turn-of-the-century charm. It's the perfect stop on the way to Canada's iconic Fundy National Park and features several yummy seafood restaurants with the freshest of fish.
Dawson, Yukon
The Northern community of Dawson, Yukon also cracked the list and is located on the banks of the stunning Yukon River. The town has a blend of First Nations heritage as well as Gold Rush history after being put on the map by the Klondike Gold Rush. The town also has a rich arts scene and even plays host to an annual music festival.
Trinity, Newfoundland
Another picturesque small town getting a shoutout is Trinity in Newfoundland and Labrador. Known by locals as Trinity Bight, the town boasts historic buildings from the 19th century, old-fashioned street signs, and top-rated dining and brewery options. And if you like the outdoors, you can also hike right along the coast on one of the province's most popular trails.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.