6 Free Things To Do In Canada This Summer That Will Make You Feel Just Like A Tourist
Dreamy places and fun activities for when you don't want to break the bank!
Planning fun summer activities can often mean spending quite a bit of change, but it doesn't always have to! There are tons of free things to do in Canada that still make for epic adventures, including staple attractions that are always crowd pleasers.
This summer, why not walk where dinosaurs once roamed in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park, or check out a suspension bridge hike with a stunning natural pool at Lynn Canyon Park?
For when you don't want to spend tons of dough, here are six free things to do that are fun and touristy too.
Look for fossils in Dinosaur Provincial Park
Location: Brooks, AB
Why You Need To Go: Would you believe this stunning location is in Canada? Dinosaur Provincial Park is the country’s largest badlands area, and tons of dinosaur fossils have been found here.
In fact, the park was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site for its paleontological significance.
Walk through the biggest mall in North America
Location: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: The mall itself is an attraction, with tons to see and do that you don’t necessarily have to pay for.
Snap a photo at the Instagram walls sprinkled throughout the mall or take in the themed streets like Europa Boulevard, which looks like a scene right out of Milan, Italy.
Explore the gardens at Hatley Castle
Location: 2005 Sooke Rd., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: The stunning heritage gardens at Hatley Castle, which have been named top places to visit on Vancouver Island, are free to access and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into an enchanted garden here.
Be sure to check out the especially lovely rose, Japanese and Italian gardens while you’re there.
Tour the historic Rideau Canal
Location: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The canal, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, flows through the charming downtown area of Ottawa and is a site you can enjoy all year long.
In the summer, you can paddle board on the water and camp on a lock station, and in the winter the canal becomes the Skateway!
Hike across the Lynn Canyon Suspension Park Bridge
Location: Lynn Valley, BC
Why You Need To Go: Lynn Canyon Park is home to a breathtaking suspension bridge and, unlike other suspension bridge parks, is free to visit.
You can also visit a lesser-known natural 30-foot swimming pool at the park that has crystal-clear turquoise water.
Climb aboard an iconic ship
Location: Lunenburg, NS
Why You Need To Go: It costs nothing to climb aboard the iconic Bluenose II, a replica of the schooner vessel Bluenose, a ship you might recognize from the dime.
The Bluenose II has its home port in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and you can even set sail on a harbour cruise on board the ship, although this option definitely costs more than free.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.