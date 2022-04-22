7 Free Things To Do Around Toronto This Spring So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke
No wallet needed!
The spring weather means that you can get outdoors and have some fun without freezing, but all those warm weather adventures can take toll on your wallet.
Luckily, there's lots to do around Toronto for free this season, so you don't have to spend all your money to have a good time. From majestic waterfalls to flower festivals, you can enjoy springtime without blowing your budget.
Go on a waterfall hike
Price: Free
Address: 80 Mill St. S., Waterdown, ON
Why You Need To Go: Chasing waterfalls is always a good pastime, and Smokey Hollow Falls will not disappoint. The ribbon cascade is along the Bruce Trail and comes with a viewing platform so you can enjoy the scenery.
Visit the Peony Festival
Price: Free admission
When: June 11 & 12, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 155 Arena St., Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Oshawa Peony Festival is coming back for the first time in three years, and you can wander through over 300 blooms. There will also be food, entertainment, and more onsite.
Go on a picnic
Price: Free
Address: Toogood Park, Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toogood Park is located just outside of Toronto and is a serene spot for a picnic. You can wander around a pond and even discover a small waterfall.
Wander along a boardwalk trail
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rattray Marsh has an elevated boardwalk trail that winds through a forest and takes you to a rare cobble beach. It's a beautiful spot to enjoy the spring weather.
Spend a night at the museum
Price: Free
When: Third Tuesday of every month from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The ROM is offering free admission on one night every month, so you can explore the museum without spending a dime.
Step into a floral wonderland
Price: Free
When: Late April to early May
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spring is all about flowers, and you can enjoy stunning pink cherry blossoms in High Park this season. Don't forget to snap some photos!
Explore a botanical garden
Price: Free
Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 99 acres of stunning landscape, the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens make for a dreamy day trip. You can stroll through along the trail and explore areas like the rose garden.
