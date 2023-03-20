Toronto's 'European Feel' Tops Solo Travel List & Was Ranked Among 8 Europe Destinations
"Head to Toronto's largest park!"
As summer in Toronto closely approaches, many of us are anxious to enjoy the outdoors under the warmth of the sun and start making plans to travel and explore again.
But, for those of you living near the 6ix, you might not have to go very far for an amazing solo travel experience!
Toronto has recently been named a top destination for solo travellers, beating out even some of Europe's most popular cities.
An American travel journalist with U.S. News Travel has praised Toronto's "distinctly European feel" and transportation options and says that the city offers many unique things to do for those looking to explore on their own.
She's a fan of Toronto's TTC streetcars as well as its GO Trains and buses, and Toronto's underground pedestrian walkway network, known as the PATH, which makes it easy to navigate "on foot."
Her top attractions in Toronto include the CN Tower, Yonge-Dundas Square, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and the Toronto Zoo.
She also recommends that visitors can take advantage of the Toronto CityPASS to easily see multiple attractions for cheaper prices and to avoid long ticket lines.
"If you'd rather enjoy the outdoors, check out Centre Island, which sits less than 3 miles south of the city center, or head to High Park, Toronto's largest public park," she wrote.
Her list also included eight other European destinations that are widely known for their culture, food and ultimate tourist sightseeing gems. They were:
- Paris, France
- Rome, Italy
- Tuscany, Italy
- Iceland
- Seville, Spain
- Athens, Greece
- Ireland
- Munich, Germany