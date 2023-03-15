things to do in toronto

9 Amazing Things To Do Around Toronto This Spring For $30 Or Less

Fun doesn't have to be expensive. 💰

Ontario Associate Editor
Woman in a red dress in a tulip field. Right: Jurassic World Exhibition.

Woman in a red dress in a tulip field. Right: Jurassic World Exhibition.

@marychristinephotography.ca | Instagram, Jurassic World The Exhibition

Spring is in the air and there are so many exciting activities to enjoy around Toronto that won't cost a ton of money. These events and attractions cost $30 or less per person so you can have some fun without blowing your budget.

From dreamy flower fields to life-sized dinosaurs, here are nine activities to look forward to this spring.

Roam with dinosaurs

Price: $28.99+ per adult

When: Opening April 14, 2023

Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Jurassic World: The Exhibitionis opening in Mississauga this spring and it's like being in the movie. You can see life-sized dinos and wander through the "world-famous Jurassic World gates" at this attraction.

Website

Hike to an enchanting cascade

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can breathe in the smell of spring along this picturesque waterfall hike. Hilton Falls Conservation Area features a dreamy waterfall and old mill ruins.

Website

Explore a trail of lights

Price: Free

When: Until May 7, 2023

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is lighting up for Explore Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly Winter Light Exhibition) and you can explore unique installations by local artists. There's a bonfire on Fridays and Saturdays to warm up by.

Website

Get lost in a sea of tulips

Price: $17.50 + per adult

When: April 29 to May 21, 2023, weather permitting

Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick ON

Why You Need To Go: Tasc Tulip Farm is reopening for the season and you can wander through colourful fields of tulips. You can even pick your own bouquet to bring home with you.

Website

Celebrate all things maple

Price: $9.55 per adult

When: Weekends and March Break until April 1, 2023

Address: 9550 Pine Valley Dr., Woodbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Kortright Centre Conservation Area is hosting a Maple Syrup Festival complete with wagon rides, demonstrations, and life-sized games.

Website

Pick your own produce

Price: $15 admission per adult

When: Opening May 13, 2023

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Andrew's Scenic Acres is reopening in May and you can pick your own rhubarb, asparagus, and more. You can also visit adorable animals like alpacas and pygmy goats.

Website

Hike past rolling red hills

Price: $11.30 + booking free

When: Reopening May 2023

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in another world at this unique area outside of Toronto. The Cheltenham Badlands are reopening in May and you can follow a boardwalk trail past a "geological gem" of red hills. Visitors must remain on the boardwalk.

Website

Explore a Lilac Dell

Price: $30 parking per vehicle

When: Late May to early June

Address: 16 Old Guelph Road, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be surrounded by the sweet smell of lilacs at the Royal Botanical Gardens Arboretum. It features "one of the largest and most diverse lilac collection in the world" and typically blooms late May to early June.

Website

Explore 14 glowing universes

Price: $24.95 per adult

Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Illumi will take you through multiple words filled with glowing installations. The attraction is over 600,000 square feet and features areas like a safari and candy land.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...