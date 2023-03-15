9 Amazing Things To Do Around Toronto This Spring For $30 Or Less
Fun doesn't have to be expensive. 💰
Spring is in the air and there are so many exciting activities to enjoy around Toronto that won't cost a ton of money. These events and attractions cost $30 or less per person so you can have some fun without blowing your budget.
From dreamy flower fields to life-sized dinosaurs, here are nine activities to look forward to this spring.
Roam with dinosaurs
Price: $28.99+ per adult
When: Opening April 14, 2023
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Jurassic World: The Exhibitionis opening in Mississauga this spring and it's like being in the movie. You can see life-sized dinos and wander through the "world-famous Jurassic World gates" at this attraction.
Hike to an enchanting cascade
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can breathe in the smell of spring along this picturesque waterfall hike. Hilton Falls Conservation Area features a dreamy waterfall and old mill ruins.
Explore a trail of lights
Price: Free
When: Until May 7, 2023
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is lighting up for Explore Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly Winter Light Exhibition) and you can explore unique installations by local artists. There's a bonfire on Fridays and Saturdays to warm up by.
Get lost in a sea of tulips
Price: $17.50 + per adult
When: April 29 to May 21, 2023, weather permitting
Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick ON
Why You Need To Go: Tasc Tulip Farm is reopening for the season and you can wander through colourful fields of tulips. You can even pick your own bouquet to bring home with you.
Celebrate all things maple
Price: $9.55 per adult
When: Weekends and March Break until April 1, 2023
Address: 9550 Pine Valley Dr., Woodbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Kortright Centre Conservation Area is hosting a Maple Syrup Festival complete with wagon rides, demonstrations, and life-sized games.
Pick your own produce
Price: $15 admission per adult
When: Opening May 13, 2023
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Andrew's Scenic Acres is reopening in May and you can pick your own rhubarb, asparagus, and more. You can also visit adorable animals like alpacas and pygmy goats.
Hike past rolling red hills
Price: $11.30 + booking free
When: Reopening May 2023
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in another world at this unique area outside of Toronto. The Cheltenham Badlands are reopening in May and you can follow a boardwalk trail past a "geological gem" of red hills. Visitors must remain on the boardwalk.
Explore a Lilac Dell
Price: $30 parking per vehicle
When: Late May to early June
Address: 16 Old Guelph Road, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be surrounded by the sweet smell of lilacs at the Royal Botanical Gardens Arboretum. It features "one of the largest and most diverse lilac collection in the world" and typically blooms late May to early June.
Explore 14 glowing universes
Price: $24.95 per adult
Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Illumi will take you through multiple words filled with glowing installations. The attraction is over 600,000 square feet and features areas like a safari and candy land.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.