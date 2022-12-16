7 Super Cheap Stores In Toronto Where You Can Get Name Brand Items For Under $30 (VIDEO)
Move over Dollarama!
If you've been going to Dollarama regularly to buy things you probably would've purchased elsewhere, but the cost of living has become so high, then listen up.
There are so many stores in Toronto that are selling name brands for so cheap, and we're not even talking about Winners!
Are you also finding it difficult to stay within your budget this holiday season and looking for nice stuff at an affordable price in Toronto? These seven options might be your best bet.
Brands Gone Wild
@icessr
I went home with a mountain of stuff and spent well under $50 🙈💓! #toronto #torontostores #thingstodointoronto #torontolife #shopwithme
Address: Two locations, one in Etobicoke and the other in Scarborough.
Why You Need To Go: Are you looking for new clothes or want to upgrade your home without spending too much money? This might be the spot for you. You can find anything from Puma to Levis and even bar stools for as low as $9.99.
Closeout King
@icessr
I literally paid like $30 and left with over 20 items 😭😭!!!!! #toronto #torontostores #thingstodointoronto #torontolife #shopwithme
Address: 1255 The Queensway, Etobicoke, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Do you want to buy gifts for less than $20 that are worth every dollar? Then check this place out! According to a TikToker, they found Dickies pants, which are usually found at Urban Outfitters for a lower price, and there were Target products too!
Mondelez (Peek Freans) Cookie Outlet Store
@gourmetgirlie
Everything was less than $8 😳 #cookie #torontofinds #viral #localshop #torontocookie #toronto #fyp #chocolate #cheapfind #outlet #cadburydairymilk #l
Address: 1400 O'Connor Dr Units 6-7, East York, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Are you obsessed with cookies? Well, this cookie outlet store has cookie boxes for so cheap, and according to a TikToker who visited the spot, the most expensive thing was $8. Talk about cookie heaven! Sheesh.
Real Deals Warehouse Sale
@icessr
I came home with 5 bags of stuff and only spent like $50 🤯💕!!!! #toronto #todotoronto #torontolife #torontothingstodo #torontoshopping #shopwithme #torontostores
Address: 358 Humberline Dr., Etobicoke, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for sales that pass the 20% off mark, then this shop will shock you because some products are 90% off! Hoodies are on sale for $6, mugs for $2, plate sets for $4, and a lot more!
Krazy Binz Liquidation
@krazybinzmississauga
Check us out! 🤫 #foryou #fypシ #krazybinz #liquidation #toronto #hiddengems #ClutchPlayChallenge
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: The bins in this place are forever changing, so if you don't find what you want on one day and then come back on the next.
Larry The Liquidator
@icessr
The way i paid $20 and had like 6 bags of stuff 😭😭 #toronto #torontostores #thingstodointoronto #torontolife #shopwithme
Address: 1925 Victoria Park Ave, Scarborough, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Do you visit Dollarama to get your favourite cereals for cheaper than those found at large supermarkets? Well, at this store, you can get a box of Lucky Charms for $2 and Cinnamon Toast Crunch for only $3. You can finally save on groceries.