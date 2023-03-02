This Toronto Thrift Store Sells Tons Of Designer Clothes & They're So Much Cheaper (VIDEO)

cheap clothes in toronto

Designer clothing costs quite a lot of money when bought from the brand directly, and searching through Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace for a bargain can be tricky.

But fret not because a Toronto-based TikToker found a thrift store where she spotted a bunch of designer stuff for so much cheaper than their original price, making luxury brand shopping a lot easier and affordable.

TikToker, Maiifinds, said, "imagine a thrift store that only sells designer items. Guys, I was screaming when I found this store."

The place is called Just Thrift, located at 53 Orfus Road in North York. According to their website, they have over 5,000 items, with 100 or more new items a week and over 23 designer brands.

"Our discount store offers respect, trust, dedication, integrity and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of our customers. We are passionate when it comes to offering designer clothing for a discounted price," the website states.

The TikToker found Burberry, Canada Goose and a lot of affordable purses "in great condition," she said.

She even found a Stella McCartney bag that's usually over $700 and was spotted at the Toronto thrift store for $60. Other finds included a Mark Jacobs bag for $90 and a Long Champ bag for $50.

"Omg that Stella McCartney bag is my dream bag 😩," a person commented.

The store has a huge women's and men's section, along with a wide range of jewelry and shoes to choose from.

The video even showcased a Loius Vuitton wallet, which is an excellent find on its own.

