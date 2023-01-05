You Can Buy A Pound Of Clothes In This Toronto Thrift Store For $3.99 & It's Wild (VIDEO)
It's cheaper than buying chicken. 😖
Shopping on a budget can be tricky sometimes, but when buying clothes doesn't involve a bunch of price tags, the feat might not be so hard to achieve.
There's a thrift store in Toronto that has no price tags on any of its items. Instead, they use a scale to determine your final bill.
Market By The Pound is located at 55 Orfus Road in Toronto, and it's a used clothing store that charges $3.99 per pound of items.
@maiifinds
Who’s checking this place out !? 👀 #thrift #thrifted #thriftedfashion #torontothrift #marketbythepound #orfusroad #gta #thingstodotoronto #torontotiktok #torontothrift #foryou #foryourpage
How does it work?
- Fill up your cart with all the items you'd like to buy.
- Bag the items.
- Head to the cashier and place your clothes on the scale.
- Pay.
Even though the store may look like a mess, the bins are categorized to help shoppers sift through the items they'd be interested in buying.
This place is filled with incredible finds from Jordans to Nike, TNA puffer jackets, OVO shirts and Essentials sweaters.
If you compare the $3.99/lb to groceries needed for your everyday life, it might startle you. For example, it's actually cheaper to buy a pound of clothes than chicken breast in Toronto.
According to the Loblaws website, one pound of chicken breast costs $12.79. Yikes! The reality of how expensive food has become is increasingly shocking.
But hey, at least now you'll look stylish while shopping for your expensive chicken, right?