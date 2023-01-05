Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
cheap stores in toronto

You Can Buy A Pound Of Clothes In This Toronto Thrift Store For $3.99 & It's Wild (VIDEO)

It's cheaper than buying chicken. 😖

Toronto Associate Editor
​Clothes at Market By The Pound in Toronto.

Clothes at Market By The Pound in Toronto.

@orfusmarket | Instagram

Shopping on a budget can be tricky sometimes, but when buying clothes doesn't involve a bunch of price tags, the feat might not be so hard to achieve.

There's a thrift store in Toronto that has no price tags on any of its items. Instead, they use a scale to determine your final bill.

Market By The Pound is located at 55 Orfus Road in Toronto, and it's a used clothing store that charges $3.99 per pound of items.

@maiifinds

Who’s checking this place out !? 👀 #thrift #thrifted #thriftedfashion #torontothrift #marketbythepound #orfusroad #gta #thingstodotoronto #torontotiktok #torontothrift #foryou #foryourpage

How does it work?

  1. Fill up your cart with all the items you'd like to buy.
  2. Bag the items.
  3. Head to the cashier and place your clothes on the scale.
  4. Pay.
It's worth noting that there is a 5-pound minimum charge. So, if you were hoping to spend just $3.99, make sure to take a few friends along with you to avoid spending more on items you don't want or need.

Even though the store may look like a mess, the bins are categorized to help shoppers sift through the items they'd be interested in buying.

This place is filled with incredible finds from Jordans to Nike, TNA puffer jackets, OVO shirts and Essentials sweaters.

If you compare the $3.99/lb to groceries needed for your everyday life, it might startle you. For example, it's actually cheaper to buy a pound of clothes than chicken breast in Toronto.

According to the Loblaws website, one pound of chicken breast costs $12.79. Yikes! The reality of how expensive food has become is increasingly shocking.

But hey, at least now you'll look stylish while shopping for your expensive chicken, right?

From Your Site Articles
    Mira Nabulsi
    Toronto Associate Editor
    Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...