7 Cheap HomeSense Finds At Toronto's Top-Rated Store That Cost Me Less Than $20
It might finally be time for a home makeover.
Are you constantly scrolling through TikTok and feeling inspired to change some of your home decor but don't want to waste any money? Well, listen up, I went to HomeSense in downtown Toronto and there are so many things to buy if you're on a tight budget.
The HomeSense, located at 80-82 Spadina Avenue in Toronto, is the store closest to my home and according to Yelp, it's one of the top-rated stores in the city.
The store has many different things to look at, and the items are constantly changing. So if you keep your eye out for something you love, there's a chance it'll go on sale and you'd be able to get it at a lower price.
Nevertheless, I went to HomeSense on Monday and looked around at all the cool stuff I can buy for less than $20 and honestly, there were so many options.
Without further ado, here are 7 things I found for less than $20 at HomeSense, and honestly, it's such a bargain!
Plant Pots
Plant pots at HomeSense
If you're anything like me, then you love plants and are always looking for affordable and aesthetic pots to put them in. HomeSense has a whole range of different sizes and styles that vary by price. But even the nicest ones, in my opinion, were between $12 and $20.
Picture Frames
Picture frames at HomeSense
I believe what makes a house feel like a home are pictures.
Photos of your friends, family or even dogs give a home a story and that's why my go-to spot for beautiful and affordable frames is HomeSense.
Depending on size and style, you can buy the picture frame of your choice for as low as $7.99.
Marble Napkin Rings
Set of 6 napkin rings
If you enjoy Pinterest, you probably always wanted a table spread that's so aesthetic that all your friends would snap a picture of for their Instagram stories — now might be your chance.
For $7, you can buy marble napkin ring holders to place on your dinner plates to make your gatherings a tad fancier.
Appetizer Plate
Appetizer tray.
Were you planning on staying in for Valentine's Day and making your home your romantic getaway? Then, hurry and head to HomeSense because they've got the cutest Valentine's Day stuff that will make your date adorable.
This "LOVE" tray costs $14.99 and is perfect for appetizers!
Soap Dispenser & Toothbrush Holder
Soap Dispenser & Toothbrush Holder
Is it time to change up the vibe in your bathroom to make it more TikTok-friendly? Well, HomeSense has a bunch of options that would perfectly match your favourite bathroom candle.
I went to HomeSense on Monday and found a set for $24. The soap dispenser was $14.99, and the toothbrush holder was $8.99.
Sheet Set
Twin sheet bed set.
Buying new bed sheets might not be something you often do. But if you were hoping to change up the vibe in your dorm room, then for $18, you can buy a DKNY twin sheet set, and that's so cheap!
The twin set I found is wrinkle-free and doesn't take much to care for.
Accent Pillows & Blankets
Pillow at HomeSense.
It's the time of year when snuggling up on your couch with a comfortable pillow and cozy blanket is a must. So, if you were looking to buy new but stylish ones, then I suggest heading to HomeSense now.
I found accent pillows for $11 and fluffy blankets for $20 and I wasn't even trying to find the cheapest options.