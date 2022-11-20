Former HomeSense Employees Got Real About Working There & They Have So Many Secret Tips
The hacks you didn't know you needed. 🛋️
HomeSense Canada is one of those go-to places for anyone looking to get some affordable homeware and furniture in Canada.
While it's a great spot for some shopping, you probably didn't know there are loads of HomeSense hacks and tips that could actually make your shopping experience better.
From knowing the best time to shop to which sections have the best deals, Narcity spoke with two former employees, Heather and Joy*, to dish out the best tips, tricks and don'ts when shopping at HomeSense.
What's the best section at HomeSense?
The best section at HomeSense, according to both employees is, surprisingly enough, the stationary section.
"Stationary is the best, hands down," said Joy,
"If they don't know where to put it, it goes into stationary. There's a lot of weird things in there that I've literally [never] seen anywhere else."
Heather echoed her point, saying,"if your store has a big stationary department and you like to paint, keep an eye on the canvases!"
"HomeSense has some of the best prices I've seen for larger canvases."
What is the worst section at HomeSense?
This honour is reserved for the food and grocery section of HomeSense, according to the employees interviewed.
"I personally don't buy groceries at HomeSense," explained Heather. "We're a reseller and I'm lazy about checking expiry dates."
However, she does say that "things like snacks or items with a long shelf life are generally fine."
Joy also mentions that picture frames can be one of the worst sections, but not because of bad selection.
"It's just dominos waiting to happen — you can easily break 20 frames by picking up one," she explained.
When is the best time to shop at HomeSense?
HomeSense is owned by TJX Companies, which is also behind Winners In Canada.
And while Winners has one optimal time to shop there, HomeSense has multiple good timings.
"My store got 5 [to] 7 trucks, Monday through Friday, so we were always putting stuff on the floor," explained Heather. "But, in general, most things would be brought out during the morning, so 11 a.m. would probably be the ideal time to go if you're looking to browse."
However, she does add that if you're looking for new furniture, that's a bit of a different story.
"Later afternoons (3 [to] 4 p.m.) for furniture because a lot of the time we have to build it in the back."
Joy also added that most items will be out on the floor at around "1 [to] 2 p.m."
But if you're a real deal hunter, another strategy is to go in often.
"Don't expect to find everything in one trip — that's not how TJX works," said Joy.
What are the best hacks and tips at HomeSense?
A big one might seem obvious, but is a good tip when dealing with any customer service worker.
"Be nice to your associates and they will make it worth your time," said Joy.
"The associates get put through a lot. If you're nicer to them, they'll be more inclined to tell you the tips of that particular store."
One stranger tip is to get your nose involved when purchasing a rug, according to Heather.
"Smell any hanging rug you're thinking of buying," she explained.
"Sometimes those things are in a warehouse for a while before they make it to a store. If there's a smell, and you're not willing to do a deep clean when you get home, don't buy it."
And finally, if an employee really helps you out, be sure to name-drop them to management. It goes a long way!
What are things customers do that make HomeSense employees' life harder?
There are a lot of things customers do that make things harder for their local HomeSense employees.
A big one is not trusting them.
"We know what we're talking about, that couch is not going to fit in your sedan," said Joy.
"Yes, we're still obligated to try, but you're wasting both of our time if you make us do it and we're going to complain about you after."
This also comes in when you ask the sales associate to "check the back."
"We know what's in the back," said Heather. "When we tell you 'no' without looking, it's because I just spent 4 hours in the warehouse and I would know if we had more Rae Dunn Bird Houses."
Another one is to clean up after your dog, which unfortunately needs to be said.
"Having pets around is a privilege, don't make a poor underpaid 16-year-old clean up after your pet," said Joy.
If you're looking for more helpful shopping tips (especially since Black Friday is around the corner), a Winner's employee shared some hacks to help you get more bargains.
Happy shopping, all!
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.