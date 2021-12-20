Trending Tags

homesense

6 Winners & HomeSense Shopping Hacks That Every Bargain Hunter Should Know

These TikTok videos have got you covered! 🙌

meetthemehras | TikTok, jsapproved | TikTok

Calling all bargain hunters! If you’re looking for ways to save money at Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls, look no further because these TikTok hacks have got you covered.

These tips and tricks cover everything from removing those pesky labels and finding the exciting red “reduced” stickers, to asking cashiers for extra discounts.

With the sale season just around the corner (not to mention the holidays!) here’s everything you need to know:

Understand the labels

@meetthemehras

HomeSense/HomeGoods Hack #fyp #foryoupage #homedecor #homesense #homegoods #over30 #shopping #canada #lifehack

If you’ve got your eye on something in store but it’s still a little too expensive for you to splurge on … hope is not lost!

TikToker meetthemehras has shared how to read an item’s tag to get an idea of when it may be reduced further and the tip could actually save you a lot of money. You may have to wait a little longer for it, though!

Check the clearance section

@jsapproved

full-length video is on YT! link in bio 🥰 #winners #winnersfabfinds #winnerscanada #marshalls #marshallsfinds #clearance #canadiandeals

Did you know that most of the stores owned by TJ Maxx actually have their own specific clearance section?

Here, you’ll find all sorts of reduced products and bargains, including discounted make up, beauty products and more.

TikTok user @jsapproved shares videos showing what sort of items have been reduced in her local stores and it’s a helpful insight into what you can find if you look hard enough.

Ask the cashier for reductions

@annemanyi

How to Save $$$ @ Winners #bargainshopper #lifehack #winnerscanada #homesensecanada #marshalls #tiktokcanada #blacktiktokcommunity #budgetingtips

According to TikToker annemanyi, some items in Winners stores could actually be cheaper than the label says.

The video says that in order to make sure you’re getting a product for as cheap as possible, you should ask the cashier “can this item be further reduced?”

In some cases, you might just luck out!

It’s worth noting that some things may already be at their lowest possible price, and one employee commented to say, “I work at Winners and PLEASE: don’t get mad with us if it can’t be marked down further, it’s not our fault.”

Look for red stickers

@jsapproved

holy RED TAGS 😱 #winners #winnerscanada #winnersfinds #marshalls #marshallsfinds #clearance #clearancefinds

Red tags, red tags and more red tags! If you're shopping for gifts or bargains, look out for labels that are bright red as these have been reduced even more than usual.

While many branded items at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls are already cheaper than their original retail price, red stickers are an indication that you're really getting value for money.

Remove those pesky labels

@organization_junkie

Sticker removal hack! #homesense #homesensecanada #marshalls #marshallsfinds #winners #winnershaul #shopwithme

Anybody who loves HomeSense, Winners or Marshalls will know that they have very, very sticky labels, which can often be pretty awkward to get off once you have purchased an item.

Thankfully, TikTok creator @organization_junkie shared a helpful tip to get those pesky stickers off.

All you need is a hairdryer and a little bit of patience … and voilà!

Know when to just buy it

@heypumpkindaily

Marshalls hacks! #marshallsfinds #marshalls #marshallshaul #shopping #fyp

One down side to shopping at TJ Maxx stores is that their stock can be inconsistent and you can't always guarantee that the same items will be in store week-on-week.

This means sometimes — if you really, really want something — you can't hold off to purchase it, even if you could save money by waiting. You just need to buy it ASAP to avoid missing out. That's the nature of the game, folks!

