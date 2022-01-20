Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canadian TikToker Says You Can Save Big Money If You Follow These 4 Coupon Hacks

It's all about getting the right apps!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Canadian TikToker Says You Can Save Big Money If You Follow These 4 Coupon Hacks
Coupon Cutie | Handout, Bsenic | Dreamstime
If you cringe every time you're at the grocery checkout, then these money-saving hacks might make you feel a little bit better about your next shopping trip.

Nichole Schaubroeck, who goes by the name of Coupon Cutie, is a Manitoba-based couponer who shares all sorts of deals and shopping tricks on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Schaubroeck first got into couponing after seeing a friend's son doing it, and her money-saving tricks have built her an TikTok following of over 500 thousand.

Her couponing has helped her find free items and even make money back, and she told Narcity the best tips for finding deals as well as her top shopping hacks.

Start Small

In the big world of couponing, it can be hard to know where to start, and here's what Schaubroeck suggests so you don't feel overwhelmed.

"My biggest piece of advice is to start small," she says. "Start trying to do a price match, use a coupon, don't go crazy and try to do a huge haul because usually, you'll fail, and then you'll get frustrated and you'll want to give up."

"Try to find something on clearance even, because that is the most exciting thing when you find something for a buck that was like 20 bucks. Even just that will get you started."

Coupon Cutie | Handout

Buy In Advance

Do you only purchase the things you're out of on your shopping trips? According to Schaubroeck, if you want to save money, you need to plan ahead. She says that the biggest thing she's changed about her shopping habits since she started couponing is "buying in advance".

"Most people wait until [they're] out of something to buy it. But if you want to coupon and save money, you need to buy it before you need it — when it's on sale. So it's all about buying a few items at a time so that you have it when it's on sale."

Download Apps For Discounts

Nowadays, Schaubroeck says the majority of offers aren't found in paper flyers like they used to be. One of the best ways to discover deals is by using apps.

"For points offers, you'd want to get the PC App, and there's Air Miles as well for points," she explains. "For cash back, there is Checkout 51, Eclipsa, and then you can also do price matching with Rebee and Flipp."

"They're all completely free, no charge to use any of them."

But just how much can these offers really save you? It all depends on the current deals, but Schaubroeck says she's actually made money by using coupons.

"I had an offer for 60 cents in points when you buy canned vegetables. I went to the store and they were on sale for 10 cents [...] I filled up a cart [...], I went to the till, I paid $40 and I earned back $230 in points. That was the best!"

Combine Your Offers

When it comes to getting a good deal, the first thing Schaubroeck does is check for offers on all of her apps and combine them.

"How I look for deals is, I match up the flyers — so I'll look on Rebee for different flyers that are available, I'll match that up with any points offers available or any coupons or cash back apps available. That's how you figure out where the deals are."

"Any store can have a discount or a deal, [I] do shop a lot as a couponer at Loblaws-owned stores [...] because they often have the best points offers that match up with the coupons."

"I really hope that people will give it a try," Schaubroeck adds. "It's so much fun when you start. Like I said, even just getting something on clearance that was 20 bucks for a buck or saving a dollar off with food. You know, sometimes people think it's this built up, scary thing, using a coupon or price match [...] but it's not!"

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles

This Ontario TikToker Made An Epic Backyard Skating Course & It's Going Viral (VIDEOS)

Could this be any more Canadian? 🇨🇦

coachjeremyhth | TikTok

Have you ever wondered what the picture-perfect Canadian backyard looks like in the wintertime?

Well, this TikToker from Barrie, Ontario is showing off what dreams are made of with a skating trail that goes from the driveway all the way around the house towards a homemade hockey rink — or through the woods and into a hot tent (if you take a different path).

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario TikTokers Made An 'Imagine' Parody For Lockdown & It's So Relatable (VIDEO)

"Imagine there's a lockdown.. It isn't hard to do."

Mikaelmmelo | TikTok

In season one of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may remember the "Imagine" video Gal Gadot and other celebrities made of them singing the popular John Lennon song –which elicited mixed reviews, to say the least.

Ontario TikTokers have decided to bring back the unfortunate trend which Gadot has since admitted was "in poor taste" in a spoofed version about Ontario lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

Garage Is Offering Up To 70% Off Clothes RN Including Cozy Loungewear & Lacy Intimates

You can find super cute stuff starting at just $5! 🙌

Garage

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you can't say no to a good deal, you'll definitely want to check out Garage right now. The retailer is currently offering up to 70% off on hundreds of items, including cozy loungewear and intimates.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

Sorel Boots Are On Sale In Canada & TBH, The Timing Couldn't Be Better

Snow days don't stand a chance! ⛄

@sorelfootwear | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you need a new pair of winter boots, you can save up to $50 on select styles on Sorel's website right now. Although we're well into the winter season, with the recent blizzard many Canadians are experiencing, now might be the best time for an upgrade.

Keep Reading Show less