9 Of The Best Shopping Hacks In 2021 That Will Save You So Much Money

So, get ready to take notes because these tricks will help you make the most out of your membership and each and every Costco shopping experience.
Here are six hacks that just might save you money, time and any extra hassle!
Understand what the price tag is telling you
There's a secret to reading (and fully understanding) a Costco price tag, but you need to know what you're looking for.
According to Costco staffers Beth and Hannah, when there's an asterisk in the upper right corner of the barcode tag, that means you better grab the item now, while you still can.
"Once the asterisk goes up, that means that we're no longer going to be getting that item," Hannah says. "Now it doesn't mean that it might not return for the next season. But for this ending of the season, that will be it. You see it, you get it."
But the real fun is in the markdowns, which are usually indicated by a price ending in .97. So you'll want to pay special attention to those items.
"Those are clear out," Hannah says. "They might come back next year, but they need them off the floor because there's only that much left and it's not worth it to put it back up."
When a price ends in .98, Beth says the warehouse is usually trying to get rid of the product — and it's likely the best price you'll get the item at.
Ask if it's the last item
Another way you can save money is if you notice an item may be the very last one left in the store.
If you only see the floor model and there's no asterisk on the price tag, you should ask the manager if it's the last of its kind. If so, you can probably get a further discount.
"It depends who you're speaking to but it could be anywhere from 10% to maybe 20% off," Hannah says.
"It usually happens with bikes, the sheds, the awnings ... any sort of like backyard patio sets and stuff like that. That happens a lot with power washers, too," she adds.
Christmas or seasonal stuff usually goes fast, but the two say you might stand a chance at finding one lonely Christmas tree left on the floor if you're lucky.
"We don't keep the boxes or anything," Hannah says. "So anything that's put on display, that's how you're getting it."
Expect the store to open early
According to our two Costco pros, locations tend to open their doors earlier for Black Friday because they're not a big fan of lineups.
There are typically big crowds for the annual discount holiday, which is why stores usually let people in before the official opening time.
Beth says that you can expect the doors to open at least half an hour earlier than scheduled.
Don't wait or hesitate on electronics
According to Beth, people usually go straight for the electronics when there's a sale so you don't want to hesitate on them.
"Everything is about electronics," she says. "If you see it, you buy it."
Plus, if you buy electronics and end up regretting the purchase, you can always return them.
"Right, that's the biggest thing. The return policy is really good and you could always get your warranty after the fact," Beth says.
"I know a lot of places sometimes you can't go back and get a warranty once you've purchased it but at least with us you still have that small window where you can actually go back and get the warranty if you do decide to keep it."
Pay attention to what's at the front of the store
Hannah says that it's important to pay attention to what's at the front of the store when you're walking in.
It usually changes once or twice a week with new stuff being put on display and those products are often discounted or on sale.
Also, if you're ever looking for something and can't find it on a shelf or on a display, she says it's most likely at the front of the store.
Buy in advance
Another shopping hack is to buy in advance, especially ahead of Black Friday, because you can always get a price adjustment.
If you buy a product in-store and then the price is reduced within two weeks of your purchase, you can qualify.
"You can always get the price adjustment after," Beth said. "Just bring the receipt in."
The timeframe to get the price adjustment extends to 30 days when you're buying items online.
And there you have it, six shopping hacks that will make your next Costco Canada shopping trip a success! Happy shopping!
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.