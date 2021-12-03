Trending Tags

9 Of The Best Shopping Hacks In 2021 That Will Save You So Much Money

For your next add-to-cart day. 🛒

Dennizn | Dreamstime, Ifeelstock | Dreamstime

Why pay full price? The next time you are looking to do a little retail therapy, here are eight of the best shopping hacks in 2021 that will save you so much money.

So before you go shopping, you'll definitely want to know these tips for your favourite stores like Zara, Costco, and HomeSense.

Best Buy

Top Tip: If you have your eye on a new phone, tablet, or other electronic, you can trade-in your old working device and get a gift card you can use toward your next purchase.

Read more Best Buy shopping hacks

HomeSense & Winners


Top Tip: If you are searching for the best deals, look out for coloured stickers which indicate the price has been lowered.

Read more HomeSense & Winners shopping hacks

Lululemon

Top Tip: Instead of splurging on full-price leggings and sports bras, wait for the We Made Too Much deals where you can find tons of clothes on sale.

Read more Lululemon shopping hacks

Old Navy

Top Tip: Before you fill your shopping cart with new outfits, make sure to sign up for Old Navy's newsletters, as you'll get 30% off your next purchase either in-store or online.

Read more Old Navy shopping hacks

Amazon

Top Tip: Did you know Amazon has an entire page devoted to coupons you can use on items popular items you want like electronics, items for your home, food and clothes. So before you make your purchase make sure to clip the digital coupons for some easy savings.

Read more Amazon shopping hacks

Aritzia

Top Tip: Aritzia has outlet stores where you stock up on pants and tops for a lower price than you'll find in the regular stores.

Read more Aritzia shopping hacks

Costco

Top Tip: If you want to purchase the last floor model, make sure to talk to a manager as they might give a discount of 10% or more.

Read more Costco shopping hacks

Zara

Top Tip: When shopping online, you'll want to head to the special prices page, where you can find tons of up to 45% off.

Read more Zara shopping hacks

Bath & Body Works

Details: If you love their 3-wick candles, wait to do a big shopping haul during the semi-annual sales in June and December as you get products for up to 75% off.

Read more Bath & Body Works shopping hacks

