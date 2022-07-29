7 Canadian Tire Shopping Hacks You Probably Didn't Know Could Save You Money
Save that coin! 🤑
Canadian Tire is one giant playground for adults — a one-stop shop for everything you need, from home decor and garden supplies, to tools, car stuff, and kitchen appliances. But you probably didn't know there are a bunch of tips and tricks that will save you tons of money when you're there.
The company has so many offers, perks, and hacks that you should definitely learn about because let's face it, the cost of living just keeps going up, and who doesn't need to save a few bucks right now?
So without further ado, here are seven ways to save money when shopping at Canadian Tire.
Borrow a tool, don't buy it
Ever need to fix something at home but just don't want to buy the tools because you'll never use them again? Well, Canadian Tire has you covered.
With their Loan-A-Tool service, it'll cost you nothing to choose from over 60 tools that the company has available to you.
The way it works is you put down a deposit, return it in its original condition and get a full refund of the deposit. Happy building!
Save money with price matching
Some people don't know this, but Canadian Tire does price match. Also, to add more excitement to the mix, the company will give you some money back if you buy an item that goes on sale or is not consistent with other stores.
Sign up to find out when your item will go on sale
Have you been staring at that one item on Canadian Tire's website, refreshing the page every day, hoping it would go on sale?
Well, the company has a more straightforward solution for you. All you have to do is add the item to your wish list, and you can get sale alerts for your favourite things.
Collect Canadian Tire money online
Details: Okay, you must all have a similar memory of paying for something at Canadian Tire and then receiving the Canadian Tire dollars in your hand, and shortly after, you lose it all. Well, that shouldn't be a problem anymore because Canadian Tire money has gone digital and you save up a bunch without losing any on their Triangle Rewards app.
Redeem Canadian Tire money at other stores
Every dollar you earn in Canadian Tire money results in $1 of free stuff — and you can cash in at so many different stores. Sport Chek, Party City, and Mark's, are just some of the stores you can use Canadian Tire money at.
By signing up and downloading the Triangle Rewards app, you can keep track of all those bucks and get some pretty cool things in return.
Earn points when you get gas
Details: With Ontario gas prices being as inconsistent as the weather, it's always a great hack to know how to save money on gas.
When you go to a Canadian Tire gas station, also known as Canadian Tire Gas+, and are a member of the Triangle Rewards program, you can get 3 cents per litre in Canadian Tire money when paying with cash or debit. So, get pumping.
Combine and stack your offers using the app
Details: If you are a member of the Triangle Rewards program, then you know that Canadian Tire targets specific deals and offers just for you, but what about all the other flyer deals out there?
Well, you can actually combine and stack them, which is one of the many ways to save money at Canadian Tire.