Canadian Tire Is Launching A New Membership Program & You Can Get A $50 Gift For Signing Up
Points collectors, rejoice!
Canadian Tire has just announced that it's launching a new rewards program and there are some sweet perks for those who want to sign up.
On March 13, the store announced that it would be rolling out Triangle Select, a subscription-based program that that will be available across Canada.
What is Canadian Tire's Triangle Select program?
The newly-launched Triangle Select is an "enrichment" of the already existing Triangle Rewards program.
It costs $89 for the whole year and gives you access to exclusive deals, promos and even a "Welcome Gift" valued at $50.
As for the perks, you can collect Canadian Tire money much faster on eligible purchases when you're a member, and that's not just for purchases made at Canadian Tire. You can collect (virtual) CT money at Marks, SportChek, Sport Experts, Party City, L’Équipeur and more.
This means almost all in-store purchases and their associated bonus qualify for a 10 times multiplier. That goes up to 20 for select purchases and as well as an additional 20 for an annual top-up near the end of your subscription year.
Signing up also means the shipping costs on your first five online Canadian Tire orders will be reimbursed to you in CT Money.
Plus, you can get free shipping from SportChek, Mark’s and L’Équipeur on orders over $50 — for up to $20 of shipping costs.
And right now, for a limited time, if you sign up for Triangle Select you can also get six months of the streaming service Crave for free!
So, if you're a regular Canadian Tire shopper, there's a good chance all of these rewards will pay for themselves quite quickly!
Matter of fact, according to the press release, members can expect to see savings up to three times more than their membership fee.
