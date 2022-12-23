I Went To Canadian Tire For The First Time Ever & Here's What Got Me Totally Confused
So… it's not just a tire store?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There are a lot of new quirks you get used to when you're a newcomer in Canada.
From milk in bags to the penguin shuffle during winter, there are some experiences that can be confusing … and a first-time visit to Canadian Tire is definitely one of them.
To begin with, the first time someone told me they were going to a Canadian Tire, I genuinely thought they were heading to some type of car garage.
When I was later told that Canadian Tire sells an assortment of things, including paint, I just assumed it was a garage that had branched out from just tires… and was a hardware store of some sort.
However, I did recently manage to visit the store for the first time and let's just say that – after two hours there – I might have left even more confused than when I went in.
But, I also felt oddly satisfied.
Here are some of my biggest takeaways from my first-ever trip to Canadian Tire.
The products are so random
The pet section of Canadian Tire.
Finding plants outside was actually a good teaser for what was to come. But, once I actually went into the store, it just seemed… chaotic.
It's really impossible to pinpoint what Canadian Tire's area of specialization is.
Initially, I thought it was perhaps homeware, with everything from kitchen parts and shower curtains, to lights and paint being sold.
However, my local store also had a truly baffling collection of sporting goods, garden equipment and even jackets, boots, and other apparel. Do people actually go clothes shopping at Canadian Tire?
Tires are a tiny component of the store
During my time there, I didn't actually spot any tires, but that's probably because I didn't spend too much time at the auto section.
Instead, some of the things that took me by surprise were the branded products, including Tim Hortons, McCafe, and Starbucks coffee packets.
There was also a lot of seasonal decorations, pet supplies, and, towards the exit, snacks too.
All of this made me think, is there anything Canadian Tire doesn’t sell?
If I had to describe Canadian Tire to another newcomer, it would be "a store full of things my dad suddenly thought he needed" or "imagine if Costco, IKEA, Winners and Walmart had a baby?"
It's hard to find specific stuff
Storage containers at Canadian Tire.
The store I visited had two levels, with the first one appearing to be more of a homeware store (kind of like HomeSense) meets hypermarket.
Meanwhile, the lower section was more of an auto store meets sporting goods store meets toy store meets camping store. Whew.
In other words, it can get really confusing, and if I had advice for other newcomers, it would be to have a basic idea of what you're looking to buy because it's very easy to get derailed.
I didn't see a lot of attendants during my time there, so asking for help isn't super easy either (although there is a handy Canadian Tire TikTok hack that may help with finding specific items).
Bu it's easy to find stuff you didn't know you needed
Space-saving laundry baskets.
This might just be Canadian Tire's strong suit.
While I was there to just explore the space, I saw a bunch of products I really wanted to buy – and all for very affordable prices too.
Collapsible laundry basket? Yes, please. Salt and pepper grinder set (with actual rock salt and pepper inside) for only $9.99? Sold. Weighted blankets and glass food storage sets? Yes. Yes. Yes!
And, I don't even know what a natural salt lava lamp is, but I know I want one now!
I only put all of these things back when I realized that I don't have enough storage space to house them.
There are some weird items
A silicone multi-egg cooker at Canadian Tire.
Along with some real treasures were some really weird, random products.
From a silicone multi-egg cooker to a mini grater the size of my palm, there were some items I simply didn't know what to do with.
There are personalization options too
A Party City at Canadian Tire.
One of the things that really took me by surprise was finding a Party City within the store.
As well as selling gift cards, disposable cutlery, wrapping paper and more, there's also a space where you can buy helium balloons and get party items customized.
Similarly, I was surprised to find a Blademaster downstairs – which can apparently be used to sharpen all of your sporting accessories. Go figure!
All in all, I feel like a trip to Canadian Tire might be just the thing for someone who has a big event coming up – shifting houses? Renovating? Preparing for a party? – but has no idea where to begin.
So, I'd say it's perfect for anyone who is confused or overwhelmed ... which means I was in exactly the right place.