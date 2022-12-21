You Can Now Buy A Canadian Tire Candle That Will Make Your Home Smell Just Like The Store
What do you think it smells like...?
If you've ever wanted your home to smell like a mix of tires, motor oil and burnt plastic — you're in luck!
A Canadian Tire candle that apparently smells just like the store itself is available to purchase in Canada and no, we're not joking.
Right now, fans of the retailer can go online or head to their nearest store to get their hands on the unique, fragrant candle, which the company says has the "scent of a Canadian Tire store."
With an aroma described as "Canada's Scent," the candle is made with pure soy wax, has a cotton wick and is around 8 ounces.
While it might smell pretty toxic, Canadian Tire promises that the product has no phthalates or parabens. Oh, and it's vegan.
What's more, you can expect to burn the tire-smelling wax — which has been hand-poured in Toronto — for up to 45 hours.
The product was initially launched earlier this year, when the retailer celebrated its 100th birthday in January.
\u201cWe all know how smell can trigger the best memories. So, to celebrate our 100th year, we did what many have been asking for. We\u2019ve created a candle with our distinctive and memorable Canada\u2019s Store scent. Yes. This is real. \ud83d\udd6f\ud83c\udf41\ud83d\ude0d\u201d— Canadian Tire (@Canadian Tire) 1642690850
Tweeting at the time, Canadian Tire said, "We all know how smell can trigger the best memories. So, to celebrate our 100th year, we did what many have been asking for. We've created a candle with our distinctive and memorable Canada's Store scent. Yes. This is real."
While this was the first sniff of the Canada's Scent candle, it was unavailable to purchase at the time.
Instead, fans of the smell of motor oil and rubber were given the opportunity to win one of a limited number of candles by sharing their "favourite Canadian Tire memory" — whatever that means — via social media.
However, just in time for the holidays, the unusual candle has become available for purchase, and it could be that last-minute gift you've been looking for.
When Narcity got a sniff of the candle earlier this year, it was described by one reviewer as smelling like paint, rubber and "freshly-opened shipping containers." Yum.
However, the conclusion was that it does actually smell a lot like the store itself.
Online, the reviews of the candle have been mixed so far.
Of the two ratings posted on the Canadian Tire website, a one-star review simply says, "Smells bad, kinda gross."
Another person, who seems happier with their purchase, rated the candle five stars and wrote, "They have a very unique smell and kind of smell like a Canadian Tire."
"Wish it smelled more like tire or oil a bit. But otherwise pretty close nice candle," the reviewer added.
So, if your home is currently missing the sweet, sweet scent of gasoline, plastic and rubber — you know what to do.