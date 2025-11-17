Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Costco is extending hours at stores in Canada on these days but only for a few weeks

You get more time to shop during the holidays!

Senior Writer

Costco warehouses in Canada, including Business Centres, are giving you more time to shop on certain days.

But you can only shop in-store during these extended hours for a few more weeks.

That's because Costco Canada stores are only staying open later during the holiday season.

After the Thanksgiving long weekend, Costco announced that shopping hours were changing.

Warehouses in Canada were then open until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

But now Costco has revealed that weekend hours are being extended again at locations across the country.

Members may have recently received an email from Costco or a notification through the Costco app about this change.

The wholesale retailer sent out a reminder that warehouses are open until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

It also shared that stores are now open until 7 p.m. on Sundays.

You can shop during the extended weekend hours from November 16, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

The hours at Costco Business Centres in Canada are also changing, including the recently opened locations in Mississauga and New Westminster.

Usually, these stores are only open until 6 p.m. on the weekends.

But now you can shop at Business Centre warehouses until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the holiday season.

If you want to shop at Costco on holidays in December, the opening hours will also be different.

Costco warehouses and Business Centres are closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, but you'll be able to shop on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

Stores are expected to close earlier than usual at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

