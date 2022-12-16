A TikToker Shared This Canadian Tire Shopping Hack & People Are Totally Mind-Blown (VIDEO)
"I was today-years-old when I discovered this."
Canadian Tire may be known as a place where you can pick up just about anything, but it does come with a catch – you have to find it first!
Even the store's biggest fans will admit that shopping there can be hard, especially if you're looking for something specific. Luckily, there's a TikTok hack for that.
As TikToker @dnyealw recently pointed out, the electronic tablets at the end of Canadian Tire's shopping aisles can actually be used to find specific products in the store.
The devices also list information about the product, the price and how many remaining items are in stock in the store at the time.
But the really cool part? The yellow tab that says "Flash Shelf Label."
Well, as it turns out, you can click on it, walk down the aisle, and you'll actually be able to find the product on the shelf because it will have a flashing light next to it.
"You can trigger a flashing light next to the part you're looking for," the TikTok says, adding that this means "less time spent searching for product numbers."
Who knew, eh?
@dnyealw
#canadiantire #Canada #store #shoppingtiktok #hacksoflife #hacks #tipsandtricks #goodtoknow @Canadian Tire
The TikTok, which has already racked up 431,900 views, got a lot of reaction from some pretty stunned customers.
Some viewers pointed out that this must be a new feature at Canadian Tire, and that it doesn't exist in all stores just yet.
"Only works if your local Canadian Tire has these lights, mine doesn't," one user said.
"It's pretty new, cause as a former employee, I tried to find something on my own but nothing was in the numeric product number," another added.
Several people agreed that, while they knew about the function, you still have to actually check the product before buying it.
After all, there is always the concern that an employee or another customer could have put the product on the wrong shelf.
Many made jokes about the store doing just about anything apart from hiring more employees to assist customers.
"Might as well… it's not like you're going to find an employee to help you," one TikTok user joked.
For the most part though, customers seemed genuinely surprised and impressed by this relatively-unknown feature.
"I spent 30 minutes trying to find the wipers I needed, where was this video two months ago?!" one person said in the comments.
"I was today years old when I discovered this. Thanks for sharing," another added.
Even a person who claims to be a Canadian Tire employee chimed in.
"I work in this store and they help 95% of the time until someone breaks them," they said.
So, the next time you're in a rush and looking for a specific product in Canadian Tire, you know what to do!
