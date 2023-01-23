Canadian Tire Is Having A Massive Clearance Sale & You Can Get Discounts On So Many Items
Get deals on tools, exercise equipment and more.
Canadian Tire is always there if you're looking for a good deal on a random selection of items.
The iconic Canadian hardware, outdoor, and automotive store is currently having a major clearance sale and the deals are pretty wild.
So, if you've been on the fence about some goods, this is the time to check out the Canadian Tire sale on their website for those sweet, sweet discounts.
According to our calculations, you can get as much as 70% off on certain products right now!
This includes a ton of vacuum and other floor cleaning products that are half off. This includes items from popular brands like Hoover, Bissell and Shark.
This also includes steam cleaners and hardwood floor mops and yes, you can even get 40% off of a Roomba.
If you're more of a handyperson than a cleaner, there are also a ton of tools and other hardware supplies up for sale on the site which are going for as much as 70% off.
You can get a whole set of Stanley brand tools for 70% off or a plethora of Mastercraft products for 40% off. Heaven for the person with a do-it-yourself spirit!
And some of the biggest savings can be found in exercise equipment and other similar outdoor items.
Right now, you can get a NordicTrack elliptical trainer for $1,349.93, which is $2,250.06 cheaper than its regular retail price. And you can get similar deals on other ellipticals and bike trainers.
They're also selling bicycles, for both adults and kids, for hundreds off.
Of course, keep in mind that these sorts of sales can mean items go fast, so if it's something you're interested in, you might want to act fast.
Unfortunately, there is no confirmation of how long this sale will continue, but Narcity has reached out to Canadian Tire to confirm.
On top of this sale, a TikToker revealed a new Canadian Tire hack that will make your shopping experience in stores a little bit speedier.
